ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 70 percent contained

By Earl Stoudemire, Matt McGovern
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrbRi_0gxVSveS00

BELTON, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – UPDATE: Several Central Texas agencies are fighting a brush fire south of Interstate 14 and west of FM-1670.

This fire, named the “Dog Ridge Fire,” started on Thursday, July 28. The Central Bell Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 1:47 p.m. near the 2600 block of FM-1670. The initial report was a grass fire. It was ignited approximately 2.5 miles east of Belton.

Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford said on Friday afternoon that the fire has not spread beyond the fire lines cut by crews on Thursday. The latest estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service puts the fire at 150 acres – which is lower than previous estimates. This was made by crew members directly walking the perimeter, and they are confident that it will be the last. The fire is reported to be 70 percent contained, as of Friday afternoon. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Texas A&M Forest Service was dispatched to assist around 2 p.m. Multiple agencies from surrounding counties have assisted – including the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office, Salado Volunteer Fire Department, Moffat Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Williamson County ESD 5/ Jarrell Fire Department, Killeen Fire Department, Central Bell Fire & Rescue, Downsville Fire Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, Copperas Cove Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Department, Harker Heights Fire Department, West Fire Department, China Spring Fire Department, Lorena Fire Department, Moody Fire Department, McGregor Fire Department, Bruceville- Eddy Fire Department, Holland Fire Department, Bartlett Fire Department, Belton Fire Corps and Heart of Texas Fire Corps.

Stafford said on Thursday night that the progress of the fire slowed down. Fire response entered its second operational period at 11 p.m. Thursday. Several crews continued to patrol the area overnight.

Stafford also said that the command post has “no unmet needs at this time”. While the agencies here appreciate the generosity of individuals who have offered to donate items, they are not necessary.

As of Thursday night, no homes are damaged, but between 20 and 30 are under threat. Firefighters are encouraging people to leave the area and go to Chisholm Trail Elementary.

Helicopters scooped water out of Lake Belton to drop on the flames, along with fire retardant. Firefighters say part of the fire is at a junkyard on FM-1670, which is causing the black smoke.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Several crews respond to Bald Knob Road fire in Gatesville

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire crews responded over the weekend to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road in Gatesville. The Gatesville, Levita and Flat Fire Departments were dispatched at approximately 4:22 p.m. Saturday to a grass fire on Bald Knob Road. As units arrived, heavy fire conditions were encountered – as the […]
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Central Texas#Fire Retardant#Dog Ridge Fire#Belton#Fox#Moffat Fire Department#Belton Fire Department#Jarrell Fire Department#Killeen Fire Department#Temple Fire Rescue
KCEN

Dog Ridge Fire update: 2 emergency personnel taken to hospital

BELTON, Texas — Two emergency personnel were taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion after battling the Dog Ridge Fire in Belton, which sparked Thursday afternoon, according to the Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlsedt. The fire, which sparked Thursday afternoon, is now 70% contained as of 1:45...
KCEN

Early morning accident on I-35 leaves one person dead in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — One person was killed when three vehicles collided on northbound I-35 Tuesday morning, according to Temple police. The crash involved two cars and an 18-wheeler near Midway Dr. around 5 a.m. Police said a male in one of the cars died. The other people involved were...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Dog Ridge Fire: An estimated 250 acres burn in Belton

BELTON, Texas — New reports say the Dog Ridge Fire has now slowed. It is estimated that 230 acres have burned down, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire is located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
RIESEL, TX
KLST/KSAN

Waco ISD welcoming therapy dogs

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – University High School is welcoming a unique team member to the campus this school year! Bear is a goldendoodle emotional support dog coming just in time for the first day of school. This program came to fruition through a collaboration with Bella’s Buddies K9U program – which specializes in training […]
WACO, TX
KCEN

18-wheeler crash closes southbound lanes off I-35 near exit 296

TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-35 near exit 296, according to the Temple Police Department's Twitter. Lanes are expected to be shut down for the next hour to two hours, according to police. Drivers can expect delays and should look for alternate routes.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

TxDOT closes two outside mainlanes in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Two outside northbound I-35 mainlanes from Midway Drive to SL 363 in Temple will be closed, according to TxDOT contractors. Additionally, TxDOT has also will close the exit ramp to SL 363 (299) and the northbound entrance ramp just prior to SL 363. Closures will allow crews to safely complete repaving and milling work.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Waco crash results in one death Saturday morning

WACO, Texas — Officers responded to a fatal crash near Loop 340 WB Acess Road and Marlin Hwy SB Access Road early Saturday morning, according to the Waco Police Department. A 19-year-old driver was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of the car struck another car on the left passenger side. The 46-year-old man who was traveling opposite died at the scene due to his injuries from the crash, according to police.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Person in distress detained by Temple PD, I-35 reopened

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: As of 11:58 a.m., the Temple Police Department reports that the person in distress has been safely detained. Northbound Interstate 35 lanes have started reopening. The department was working an incident due to this person in distress, and shut down the northbound lanes...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Andrew Crosby,35, has been found deceased in a culvert. According to Waco Police, an autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing. Officers believe no foul play is expected at this time. Andrew Crosby, 35, hadn’t been heard from since 5 am Thursday.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple police close I-35 North near 57th Street due to incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 due them working on an incident. Drivers can expect delays due to the incident near 57th Street, according to police. The public is asked to seek alternate routes. No other information is available at...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect in Temple murder arrested

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police say the person accused of stabbing and killing a man Thursday is under arrest. Authorities in Rockdale arrested 31-year-old Justin Glen Boswell on charges he killed 25-year-old Rowdy Mills. Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600...
TEMPLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

La Vega teacher named ESC Region 12 Teacher of the Year

BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – La Vega Intermediate School 4th-grade dual-language teacher received a big honor Tuesday, and he had no idea was coming. Out of 12 counties in Education Service Center Region 12, ESC chose Lorenz Villa for the Elementary School Teacher of the Year. “It’s very humbling,” Villa said. “It’s very humbling because […]
BELLMEAD, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy