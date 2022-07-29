ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

Times News

Rigs involved in turnpike crash

Two tractor trailers were involved in a mishap at 5:55 p.m. July 25 on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike but no one was injured, according to state police at the Pocono barracks. Police said a rig operated by David Benedict, 54, of Clifton Heights, drifted into the left...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

State police at Fern Ridge

State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following incidents:. • On July 22 at 10:16 a.m. troopers responded to Kinsley’s ShopRite store in Brodheadsville, Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Cody Moser, 29, of Lehighton, walked past the point of sale in the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton

The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
Times News

Crime Stoppers seeks public help with unsolved homicide

The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is highlighting an unsolved homicide in Lehigh Township. The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Bethlehem CIA Unit responded to 4525 Lower Three Mile Lane at 5:52 p.m. on June 29. Michael Austin Powers, 67, was found dead. An autopsy on the victim by the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Car hit in plaza parking lot

A Carbon County driver was the victim of a hit-and-run crash. State police at Lehighton said the incident occurred on July 28 in a parking lot of the Carbon Plaza located off Route 443 in Mahoning Township. Troopers said Richard S. Bottcher, 81, of Palmerton, parked his 2015 Chrysler 300 in the lot where it was struck on the front driver side quarter panel, causing minor damages.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Easton woman faces charges

Monica L. Cartagena, 36, of Easton, was charged by Tamaqua Police Officer Aaron E. Koehler with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while her operating privileges were suspended or revoked, and driving without headlights on June 6, 2020. Schuylkill County President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell accepted her guilty plea to the...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man who drowned in Lehigh River

EASTON, Pa. – The Northampton County Coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered from the Lehigh River over the weekend. 56-year-old Wade Leathers, of Tennessee, was pulled from the river, County Coroner Zach Lysek said. The cause of death was drowning, and the manner was ruled accidental.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

PD: Two connected to multiple thefts found with meth

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged two people after they say they were caught stealing from Walmart and in possession of meth. According to the Hazleton Police Department, Tara Obrian, 51, and Shawn Sitarchyk, 47, both of Lehighton, were stopped by police in Hazleton on July 11 for suspected retail theft. As stated […]
HAZLETON, PA
Times News

Weissport to hire officer

Weissport Borough Council voted to hire a new police officer at Monday’s monthly meeting pending the completion of a credit check. John Urbanski, who lives in Pottsville, was tentatively voted by council to become the officer in charge for the borough. “From the date of hire,” Mayor Paulette Watson...
WEISSPORT, PA
sanatogapost.com

Sunday Accident Closes Route 663 East of Pennsburg

PENNSBURG PA – A “motor vehicle crash with serious injuries involving a vehicle and motorcycle” occurred during early afternoon hours Sunday (July 31, 2022) on Route 663 between Spinnerstown and Brinkman roads in Milford Township, Bucks County, about 5 miles northeast of Pennsburg Borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported at 5:06 p.m. in a Twitter alert.
PENNSBURG, PA
Times News

Catasauqua man charged in 2021 Lehigh Twp. crash

Lehigh Township police have charged Tanner Shelanick, 23, of Catasauqua, in connection with a two-vehicle crash around 10:22 p.m. Nov. 25, 2021, on Route 145 in the township. The charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Hawke of Walnutport. They include: aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence; aggravated assault by vehicle; driving under the influence; DUI with a high rate of alcohol; reckless driving; careless driving; failure to keep right; and failure to use a seat belt.
CATASAUQUA, PA
Newswatch 16

Pocono Mountain Carnival underway

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the perfect summer evening to enjoy the 96th Annual Pocono Mountain Carnival in Monroe County. The carnival, which is a major fundraiser for the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, features all the summer favorites, including sweet corn on the cob, funnel cakes, and sausage sandwiches.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Walnutport man faces Megan’s Law violation

Lehigh Township police have filed charges of failure to comply with registration of a sexual offender against David Wayne Ladlee, 73, of Walnutport. In an affidavit of probable cause, Chief of Police Scott M. Fogel said the charge comes after he received notification from the Pennsylvania State Police, Megan’s Law Division, that Ladlee failed to check in or report his change of address.
WALNUTPORT, PA
Times News

Man who failed to serve sentence set to have prelim hearing

A Palmerton man who failed to appear last year to serve his sentencing is scheduled for a preliminary hearing. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Deputy Tyler Dietz of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in the case against Ryan Eckhart:. On Jan. 4, 2021, Commonwealth of...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County commissioners

Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday agreed to lease a 2022 Ford ranger 4x4 super cab through a five-year contract with Mauch Chunk Trust Company for a total cost of $27,023.60 for the Public Works Department. In personnel actions Wednesday, commissioners accepted the resignation of Children and Youth Service Agency caseworker...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Fundraiser benefits Panther Valley teen hurt in crash

The family of a 2022 Panther Valley graduate injured in a recent car crash are raising funds to help her recovery. Chloe Englert was injured in a two-vehicle crash the morning of July 18 on Route 54 in Nesquehoning. The 18-year-old from Summit Hill remains hospitalized. She has no medical...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

On this date: Aug. 1, 1966

William M. Gillespie, a native of Lansford, has been named executive administrator of the Carbon-Schuylkill Industrial Development Corporation in an announcement made by Frank Arieta, Nesquehoning, CSIDC president. Gillespie, a former coal company official, will screen and contact prospective industrial firms and will represent the corporation in dealing with government...
LANSFORD, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension

One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

