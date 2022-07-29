www.tnonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening multiple new store locations in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Pa. man on Facebook Live confessed to shooting at ex-girlfriend: police
A Lehigh Valley man’s seemingly mistaken Facebook Live broadcast recorded him holding a gun as he confessed to shooting at a former girlfriend, and the recording was still visible hours after his arrest. Joseph Shankweiler Jr., 39, of Northampton, is facing two criminal cases from events on Sunday: attempted...
Times News
Rigs involved in turnpike crash
Two tractor trailers were involved in a mishap at 5:55 p.m. July 25 on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike but no one was injured, according to state police at the Pocono barracks. Police said a rig operated by David Benedict, 54, of Clifton Heights, drifted into the left...
Times News
State police at Fern Ridge
State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following incidents:. • On July 22 at 10:16 a.m. troopers responded to Kinsley’s ShopRite store in Brodheadsville, Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Cody Moser, 29, of Lehighton, walked past the point of sale in the...
Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton
The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Crime Stoppers seeks public help with unsolved homicide
The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is highlighting an unsolved homicide in Lehigh Township. The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Bethlehem CIA Unit responded to 4525 Lower Three Mile Lane at 5:52 p.m. on June 29. Michael Austin Powers, 67, was found dead. An autopsy on the victim by the...
Times News
Car hit in plaza parking lot
A Carbon County driver was the victim of a hit-and-run crash. State police at Lehighton said the incident occurred on July 28 in a parking lot of the Carbon Plaza located off Route 443 in Mahoning Township. Troopers said Richard S. Bottcher, 81, of Palmerton, parked his 2015 Chrysler 300 in the lot where it was struck on the front driver side quarter panel, causing minor damages.
Times News
Easton woman faces charges
Monica L. Cartagena, 36, of Easton, was charged by Tamaqua Police Officer Aaron E. Koehler with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while her operating privileges were suspended or revoked, and driving without headlights on June 6, 2020. Schuylkill County President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell accepted her guilty plea to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man who drowned in Lehigh River
EASTON, Pa. – The Northampton County Coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered from the Lehigh River over the weekend. 56-year-old Wade Leathers, of Tennessee, was pulled from the river, County Coroner Zach Lysek said. The cause of death was drowning, and the manner was ruled accidental.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PD: Two connected to multiple thefts found with meth
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged two people after they say they were caught stealing from Walmart and in possession of meth. According to the Hazleton Police Department, Tara Obrian, 51, and Shawn Sitarchyk, 47, both of Lehighton, were stopped by police in Hazleton on July 11 for suspected retail theft. As stated […]
Times News
Weissport to hire officer
Weissport Borough Council voted to hire a new police officer at Monday’s monthly meeting pending the completion of a credit check. John Urbanski, who lives in Pottsville, was tentatively voted by council to become the officer in charge for the borough. “From the date of hire,” Mayor Paulette Watson...
sanatogapost.com
Sunday Accident Closes Route 663 East of Pennsburg
PENNSBURG PA – A “motor vehicle crash with serious injuries involving a vehicle and motorcycle” occurred during early afternoon hours Sunday (July 31, 2022) on Route 663 between Spinnerstown and Brinkman roads in Milford Township, Bucks County, about 5 miles northeast of Pennsburg Borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported at 5:06 p.m. in a Twitter alert.
Times News
Catasauqua man charged in 2021 Lehigh Twp. crash
Lehigh Township police have charged Tanner Shelanick, 23, of Catasauqua, in connection with a two-vehicle crash around 10:22 p.m. Nov. 25, 2021, on Route 145 in the township. The charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Hawke of Walnutport. They include: aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence; aggravated assault by vehicle; driving under the influence; DUI with a high rate of alcohol; reckless driving; careless driving; failure to keep right; and failure to use a seat belt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pocono Mountain Carnival underway
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the perfect summer evening to enjoy the 96th Annual Pocono Mountain Carnival in Monroe County. The carnival, which is a major fundraiser for the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, features all the summer favorites, including sweet corn on the cob, funnel cakes, and sausage sandwiches.
Times News
Walnutport man faces Megan’s Law violation
Lehigh Township police have filed charges of failure to comply with registration of a sexual offender against David Wayne Ladlee, 73, of Walnutport. In an affidavit of probable cause, Chief of Police Scott M. Fogel said the charge comes after he received notification from the Pennsylvania State Police, Megan’s Law Division, that Ladlee failed to check in or report his change of address.
Times News
Man who failed to serve sentence set to have prelim hearing
A Palmerton man who failed to appear last year to serve his sentencing is scheduled for a preliminary hearing. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Deputy Tyler Dietz of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in the case against Ryan Eckhart:. On Jan. 4, 2021, Commonwealth of...
Salisbury Township woman charged in shooting death of housemate
A 40-year-old Salisbury Township woman is charged with killing a woman with whom she lived in a house in the 700 block of East Federal Street, authorities say. Tracy Lynn Hoffman, 37, was pronounced dead Monday morning from a gunshot wound to the body and her death was ruled a homicide, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said late Tuesday morning.
Times News
Schuylkill County commissioners
Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday agreed to lease a 2022 Ford ranger 4x4 super cab through a five-year contract with Mauch Chunk Trust Company for a total cost of $27,023.60 for the Public Works Department. In personnel actions Wednesday, commissioners accepted the resignation of Children and Youth Service Agency caseworker...
Times News
Fundraiser benefits Panther Valley teen hurt in crash
The family of a 2022 Panther Valley graduate injured in a recent car crash are raising funds to help her recovery. Chloe Englert was injured in a two-vehicle crash the morning of July 18 on Route 54 in Nesquehoning. The 18-year-old from Summit Hill remains hospitalized. She has no medical...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 1, 1966
William M. Gillespie, a native of Lansford, has been named executive administrator of the Carbon-Schuylkill Industrial Development Corporation in an announcement made by Frank Arieta, Nesquehoning, CSIDC president. Gillespie, a former coal company official, will screen and contact prospective industrial firms and will represent the corporation in dealing with government...
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
Comments / 3