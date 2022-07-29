Lehigh Township police have charged Tanner Shelanick, 23, of Catasauqua, in connection with a two-vehicle crash around 10:22 p.m. Nov. 25, 2021, on Route 145 in the township. The charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Hawke of Walnutport. They include: aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence; aggravated assault by vehicle; driving under the influence; DUI with a high rate of alcohol; reckless driving; careless driving; failure to keep right; and failure to use a seat belt.

CATASAUQUA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO