Early voting for Tuesday’s primary election continues today. The primary is the second in Ohio this year, following the May 4th ballot. Holding two primary elections is unusual. But when the state’s legislative redistricting chaos…which actually started last year…remained unsettled into the spring, a second primary was added. The only races on this second primary ballot are for Ohio House of Representatives; Ohio Senate; Democrat and Republican state central committees; and local issues. In Williams County, State Rep. Jim Hoops and State Sen. Rob McColley are running unopposed, and there are no local issues. County voters do have state party central committee candidates from whom to choose.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO