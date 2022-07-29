Anthony Volpe's ridiculous day included two home runs, sparkling diving catch

Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe had himself a day on Thursday.

The hyped shortstop phenom blasted a home run in each game of Double-A Somerset’s doubleheader, giving the New Jersey native a team-leading 15 on the season for the Patriots. His second home run came on the first pitch of the nightcap of the team’s twin bill.

But Volpe wasn’t done, as he also flashed some leather with a beautiful diving grab to his glove side, snaring a short hop on a sinking line drive, lifting himself to his feet, and firing to first for the out.

After a slower start to begin the season, Volpe has taken off, and it is likely a matter of time before he finds himself in Triple-A and one step closer to making his Yankee debut.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)