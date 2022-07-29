Alexandria City School Board Names Interim Superintendent

thezebra.org
Dominion Energy Gives $10,000 to Alexandria Tutoring Consortium Book Buddies Program
Alexandria, VA – Tuesday, July 19, Dominion Energy presented a $10,000 check to the Alexandria Tutoring Consortium in support of their Book Buddies Program. Book Buddies is a free, one-on-one tutoring program that aims to help public school students read on or above grade level. Peggy Fox from Dominion...
Alexandria’s Mayor Addresses Flooding in Monthly Newsletter
ALEXANDRIA, VA – In his monthly newsletter, The Council Connection (released Aug. 1), Alexandria Mayor Justin M. Wilson writes of the urgency of addressing flooding in the community and how the city is working to mitigate the issue. The recent flooding in Kentucky and Virginia serve as an example that this city “must plan and implement climate-resilient infrastructure.”
Alexandria Choral Group for Older Adults Seeking Participants for Fall Season
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, welcomes new and returning singers to the fall session of its Encore Chorale of Alexandria, a popular local choral group that sings a fun and eclectic mix of music from many different eras, and Alexandria ROCKS, a rock & roll chorus that takes singers back to their favorite hits from the 50s through the 80s.
The Wilsons and Hollin Hall III
Alexandria, VA – In December 1928, a number of distinguished guests including Vice President-elect Charles Curtis gathered on a hill-top mansion in southeast Fairfax County. Mount Vernon? No. Gunston Hall? No. Woodlawn? No. The glory of that day belonged to what is known today as Hollin Hall III. Harley...
Celebrating The Legacy Of Matt Gillette
Alexandria, VA – The Del Ray community hosted a celebration honoring neighbor, community leader, and Del Ray Business Association board member Matthew Gillette, who died in October 2021 at age 39. The activities included a clean-up of Four Mile Run Park to honor his service to the Arlandria-Chirilagua neighborhood, plus fund drives that raised over $10,000 for an educational fund for his young daughter, who was just 18 months old when he passed away.
Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon
Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
Carpenter’s Shelter Cook-Off Returns in August!
Alexandria, VA – The annual Carpenter’s Shelter Cook-Off will make a grand return this month after two years off for COVID-19 precautions. This August 28, on the patio of ALX Community, nearly two-dozen local restaurants will convene for a cooking contest of community proportions. Support Good News Journalism,...
Potomac Yard Pet Mural Raises Funds for People with Disabilities
Alexandria, VA – The new Pets of Potomac Yard mural on From Head to Tail Grooming Spa is nearing completion. Artist Patrick Kirwin has painted over 100 portraits of local pets already, and the mural will likely have 200 when done. With the purchase of each pet portrait, people...
Delicious New Things to Eat in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA – It appears that the heat wave of July has spawned a wave of openings in the ‘hood. As mentioned last month, we saw the grand openings of Wegman’s, Jollibee, and Frank Pepe’s New Haven Pizza. West End is now the place to eat. There are still lines at Pepe’s and Jollibee but don’t let that stop you. The food is great. By the way, if you haven’t visited Facebook group, Alexandria Dining Curbside — Inside and More, you can get there by using the new QR code. Enjoy the recommendations of fellow foodies as to where to find all the great places to dine in and around Alexandria.
AVAILABLE NOW: Menu Flip Book for Alexandria Restaurant Week, Starting Aug. 19
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Alexandria Restaurant Week has been a hit in years past. As The Zebra reported five days ago, the summer edition returns Aug. 19. Spanning a period of ten days and two weekends, roughly 70 restaurants have signed on to participate. Earlier today (Aug. 1), Visit Alexandria, the city’s tourim bureau, unveiled the online menu flip book.
Art Newz to Check Out This August
Alexandria, VA- * Art League ~ August 2022 Open Exhibit, juried by Amber Cowan, exhibit dates August 10 to September 4; Solo Gallery Exhibit features Andrea Cybyk, “Wild Suburbia,” August 11-September 4, spotlighting the uncelebrated lowly weed. From cracks in the sidewalk and gravelly roadsides to abandoned fields of gold, the common weed thrives in forgotten spaces and is what lies between, beneath, and beyond the proper, manicured garden landscape. Cybyk is also a gifted abstractionist who interprets the beauty of the uninvited, unforgiven invasiveness of wild suburbia to a masterful, rhythmic collage-like effect.
See a Sizzling Cabaret Show Every Month at Italian Restaurant in Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, VA –LA TI DO is celebrating its ten years in show biz with the inauguration of their sizzling cabarets on the first Wednesday of every month at Michael’s Little Italy. August 3rd is the next one and is billed as “Duets with Don Mike”. The cabarets feature an eclectic range of local singers, spoken word artists and musicians many of whom perform in theaters around the DC Metro area. The company currently runs shows in Pittsburgh, New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas, Texas. Alexandria is indeed fortunate to be in such prestigious company with these major entertainment venues. Several years ago, at one of their DC cabarets, I saw the cast of The Sound of Music, who were at the Kennedy Center at the time, perform a selection of Broadway standards. It was a memorable evening, indeed.
Coming Full Circle In Life and Art: A Farewell to Sam Gilliam
Alexandria, VA – A new exhibit on the second floor of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden on the National Mall opened Memorial Day weekend, kicking off the summer art season with the first DC celebration of hometown art giant Sam Gilliam since 2007. On May 25, the museum debuted “Sam Gilliam: Full Circle,” a series of circular paintings he called tondos and his first solo exhibit at the Hirshhorn.
Bands & Brews Returns To Del Ray
Alexandria, VA – Join the fun and vibrant Del Ray community for a special summer event featuring live music in outdoor restaurant venues along the Avenue. The 2nd Annual Bands & Brews: Del Ray’s Summer Bar Crawl takes place on Saturday, August 20, from 12:30 pm to 6 pm at 15+ restaurants along Mount Vernon Avenue.
Arena Stage: Riveting New Musical “American Prophet – Frederick Douglass in His Own Words” is Must-See Tribute To Great Orator
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Who could have imagined Frederick Douglass’s words set to music? Two men did. Director Charles Randolph-Wright (recipient of Arena’s 2022 American Artist Award), who co-wrote the book with lyricist and composer Marcus Hummon, believed it could be done, and to that end, the two men have put forth a sweeping historical musical that will henceforth be a must-see tribute to the great orator’s legacy.
Meet Juelz! Cat in a Box!
Alexandria, VA – “This is my “niece” kitty, Juelz. Juelz has a house full of toys but loves nothing more than curling up for a nap in an empty box!. Submitted by Robin Martin. The next time your cat finds his or her way into a...
Alexandria Aces Win Cal Ripken League Championship for First Time Ever
ALEXANDRIA, VA–Alexandria is now the city of champions. After securing the regular season title last week, the first-seeded Alexandria Aces downed the second-seeded Bethesda Big Train, 5-3, on Saturday night at Shirley Povich Field to win the Cal Ripken League Championship for the first time in team history. Support...
The Dog Days of August
Alexandria, VA – July has been a hot one for sure! August is here, and the heat is on. Even a walk in the early morning or evening can be draining when it’s dangerously hot outside. Although the summer can provide more outside time with our pups, staying out for too long can be tough when a heat wave hits.
At Z Movies: To Kill a Crawdad
Alexandria, VA – When you arrive early enough at AMC Hoffman 22 in Alexandria, you might enjoy the trivia quiz running through movie titles requiring you to shout YES or NO to the question: Is this movie based on a book? As a film buff and bookworm, I usually know the answers, but I can never resist a friendly contest.
Chinquapin Wahoos Set 6 New Records at All-Star Swim Meet July 30
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Three swimmers from the Chinquapin Wahoos raced to Colonial Swim League titles and six new team records were set as 22 members of Alexandria’s only public swim team, competed in the Cory Young All Star Meet on July 30. The 18 fastest boys and girls...
