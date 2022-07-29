VWSD searching for a new athletics director

vicksburgnews.com
vicksburgnews.com
Two recent graduates received $1,000 Linda E. Hicks Scholarship
Two local high school graduates were awarded the Linda E. Hicks Scholarship on Sunday at the sixth annual back-to-school celebrity basketball tournament. Terrance Johnson and Justin Myles were each presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Hicks family in honor of her memory and dedication to education. Both students are 2022 graduates of Vicksburg High School and both will be attending Alcorn State University in the Fall.
Brandon High School football player dies during practice
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Brandon High School football player. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said the 17-year-old boy, who has been identified as Phillip Laster Jr., was at practice when he died on Monday, August 1. The teen’s cause of death has not been released at this time. […]
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Central looking to build on historic turnaround
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – The greatest one season turnaround in the history of Madison Central occurred in 2021. The Indians went from winning one game to ten games with a trip to the state semifinals. Head Coach Mike Holcomb’s teams have traditionally been known as teams which throw the...
Travis Hunter named All-American before his first game
Jackson State freshman Travis Hunter has been predicted to have an All-American season in 2022. The post Travis Hunter named All-American before his first game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLBT
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family cleaned a Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents on Saturday. The Shirley family headed to Shirley Elementary, located at 330 Judy Street, to ensure the building was clean and ready for the upcoming school year. The school was formally known as...
Reports: Mississippi high school football player dies at practice; high heat may have been factor
A Mississippi teenager died Monday during his high school football team’s practice, online news sources reported. The player, a member of the Brandon High School football team, was identified by WLBT-TV as Phillip Laster Jr., 17. Online news sources said the Rankin County coroner confirmed the death and said...
vicksburgnews.com
Walter Francis Collins, 1936 – 2022
Walter Francis Collins, a retired accountant/auditor and beloved husband of Vicksburg, MS native Elizabeth Guider, died peacefully at their home July 15 in Los Angeles. The cause was complications from cancer. He was 85. Born Dec 5, 1936, and raised in Boston, he attended local schools there, excelling in math...
Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
WAPT
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
Jackson’s business owners attend resource event
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is working to invest in local entrepreneurs by hosting a networking and resource event for local business owners. The Office of Economic Development hosted a screening of the film “Boss: The Black Experience in Business” followed by a panel discussion at the Alamo Theatre in the Historic […]
WLBT
JPD hopes to make progress with addressing staffing shortage through newest recruit class
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Training is underway for the Jackson Police Department’s 67th recruit class. JPD is currently short 110 officers, which is twelve more than it was when we did a story about staffing in April. However, the current recruit class has 19 candidates. The group of prospects...
vicksburgnews.com
Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race
Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
impact601.com
Highest paying jobs in Jackson that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Jackson, MS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Natchez Democrat
Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’
NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
vicksburgnews.com
The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure
Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Kids get haircuts, food at back-to-school giveaway
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families came out to a back-to-school giveaway in Jackson where children were also able to get free haircuts and food. The brothers of the Beta Alpha chapter of Omega Psi Phi, based in Jackson, along with a nonprofit organization called Restitution of Hope Inc. partnered together to make it possible. The […]
WAPT
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
