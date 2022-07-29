3 things to do this weekend – July 29, 2022

www.kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 2, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The city of Rexburg is asking for volunteers to help repaint the city’s fire hydrants. More than 100 fire hydrants are needing a touch up to help them become more visible. They will take anyone who wants to volunteer.
War Bonnet Round Up Royalty out in the community
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The War Bonnet Round Up Royalty is preparing for the big rodeo by meeting and helping the community. On Monday, they were visiting Champ’s Heart giving rides to children, then they were expected to be at the Snake River Animal Shelter. The War...
Teton Pet Grooming Expo makes its home in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Teton Pet Grooming Expo made its’ first appearance in Idaho Falls at the Shilo Inn this weekend. The goal was for pet groomers to learn more about their craft and improve or add to their skills for the job. Gabrielle Phinney, the organizer of...
Groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for historic I86-I15 System Interchange
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday for the historic I86-I15 System Interchange. Governor Little will provide remarks near the intersection of chubbuck and Fairgrounds Road in Pocatello at 3 p.m. This project is part of Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. For more information about Leading...
Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce seeks Distinguished Under 40 nominations
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Distinguished Under 40 Awards until September 4, 2022. Distinguished Under 40 is an annual awards program, exclusive to Eastern Idaho, that honors 10 young professionals who have gone above and beyond to accomplish great things in their careers, community, and education.
Rexburg looking for volunteers to paint fire hydrants
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A community that loves to give back will have a chance to do so once again during the start of August. The City of Rexburg is reaching out for volunteers as they begin repainting fire hydrants throughout the city. Keith Davidson, the Public Works director,...
I-15 closed between McCammon and Downey
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon the and US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that area which was caused by an accident. They hope to have the power restored by 6:20 p.m. according to their website.
Man killed in canal crash identified
RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s office reported a man from Peru was killed in a crash where a car ended up in canal on July 27. Deputies identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, 42. They said he was in Idaho working or an area agriculture operation.
Grass fire burning on Camas Wildlife Refuge
HAMER, Idaho (KIFI) – A grass fire is burning in the Camas National Wildlife Refuge near Hamer. Chris Berger with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center estimates the fire will be contained by Monday night. It’s estimated to have burned 40 acres, so far. Firefighters from BLM, the...
Monday night road closure scheduled for portion of Woodruff Avenue
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, a small section of Woodruff Avenue will be closed completely to vehicle traffic to accommodate construction activities. Detours around the construction zone will be in place, and motorists should plan accordingly. The road will reopen the...
ISU professor named to editorial board of new research journal
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University Professor has been named to the editorial board of one of the newest research journals in the field of high performance computing. Recently, Vitit Kantabutra, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, was named a review editor for Frontiers in High...
Blood donors needed now to help prevent a seasonal blood shortage
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
