ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US reaches deal with Moderna for omicron COVID-19 vaccine

By ZEKE MILLER
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHCar_0gxVRgh000
Biden Omicron Vaccine FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 27, 2021. The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement to buy 66 million doses of Moderna’s next generation of COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the highly transmissible omicron variant, ensuring enough supply this winter for everyone who wants the upgraded booster. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to buy 66 million doses of the company's next generation of COVID-19 vaccine that targets the highly transmissible omicron variant, enough supply this winter for all who want the upgraded booster.

The order of the bivalent shot follows the announcement last month that the federal government had secured 105 million doses of a similar vaccine from rival drugmaker Pfizer. Both orders are scheduled for delivery in the fall and winter, assuming regulators sign off on their effectiveness. The Pentagon said the Moderna contract was worth $1.74 billion.

The omicron strain has been dominant in the U.S. since December, with the BA.5 subvariant now causing a massive wave of infections across the country, even infecting President Joe Biden.

“We must stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and continue to expand Americans’ access to the best vaccines and treatments,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “As we look to the fall and winter, we’re doing just that — ensuring Americans have the tools they need to stay safe and help keep our nation moving forward.”

The U.S. orders with Pfizer and Moderna include options to purchase 300 million doses each, but reaching that total will require more funding from Congress, the Biden administration said.

About 261 million Americans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, but only 108 million have received a booster.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

China, US allies divided over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has drawn bipartisan support at home and backing among the world’s democracies. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to an independent identity, has rallied support among fellow authoritarian states. The divided opinions speak both to China’s growing global influence and the backlash that has prompted among the world’s liberal societies. President Joe Biden’s administration was not openly supportive of Pelosi’s trip, with the president himself saying the military felt it was “not a good idea right now” amid heightened tensions between the sides. China has responded to the visit by announcing a series of days-long military exercises surrounding Taiwan and issuing a stream of invective aimed at the U.S. and Taiwan governments, accusing them of colluding to undermine Chinese sovereignty and national security. China in 2016 severed contacts with independence-leaning Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen over her refusal to endorse its insistence that the island and mainland are part of a single Chinese nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican congressman who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection lost to a Trump-backed opponent early Wednesday, while two other impeachment-supporting House Republicans awaited results in their primaries in Washington state. In Michigan, a political newcomer emerged from the state’s messy Republican gubernatorial primary, setting up a rare woman-vs.-woman general election matchup between conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Takeaways from election results Tuesday night:
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Growing prescriptions help push CVS past Q2 expectations

CVS Health thumped second-quarter expectations and hiked its full-year forecast as growing prescription claims and COVID-19 test kits sales helped to offset a drop in vaccinations. The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefit manager and insurer said Wednesday that it now expects to post adjusted earnings of $8.40 to $8.60 per share this year, a 20-cent hike at both ends of the range from its previous forecast. Analysts forecast, on average, earnings of $8.35 per share, according to FactSet. In the second quarter, adjusted earnings totaled $2.40 per share as total revenue rose 11% to $80.64 billion.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Taiwan Accuses China Of 'Harassing' Its Airspace And Island's Sovereignty As Pelosi's Visit Angers Xi Jinping

Taiwan's defense ministry said the Chinese military drills around Taiwan have violated United Nations rules and invaded its territorial space amid high tensions as Nancy Pelosi visits Chinese-claimed self-ruled island. This came after China announced that it would conduct live-fire exercises in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, where it...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health And Human Services#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Moderna For Omicron#Pentagon#Americans
The Associated Press

How to recession-proof your life amid economic uncertainty

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices for gas, food and rent are soaring. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to the highest level since 2018. The U.S. economy has shrunk for two straight quarters. Economists are divided over whether a recession is looming. What’s clear is that economic uncertainty isn’t going away anytime soon. But there are steps you can take now to be ready for whatever is ahead. Yiming Ma, an assistant professor at Columbia University, says it’s not a question of if but when a recession will happen. People should prepare but not panic, she said. “Historically the economy has always been going up and down,” said Ma. “It’s something that just happens, it’s a bit like catching a cold.”
FOOD & DRINKS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy