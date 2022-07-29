Giant sheep part of exhibit at JUMP in Boise

www.ktvb.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Idahoans Are Absolutely Losing Their Minds Over a Facebook Post
The internet is a beautiful, magical and strange place. So much can be found on the internet: an abundance of information, connectivity with people near and far, and (unfortunately) a fair amount of drama and conflict between users. We’re not sure if it’s the anonymity of being behind a keyboard...
Barbacoa Creating Massive New Restaurant in Eagle
I am a major Barbacoa and Coa de Jima fan. Don't get me started on the guacamole cart at Barbacoa. As much as I try to replicate at home I cant make it as delicious. These creative concept restaurants are popular go-tos for locals and visitors. Between the unique eclectic atmosphere to the incredible food and drinks they are ready to create another popular high end restaurant.
Horror Movie That Takes Place in Boise is Now Streaming
Alright, so right off the bat, I'll tell you that this movie will only serve two purposes if you're living in Boise. The first is it's original purpose, which is to scare you because that's what horror movies exist for. The second purpose it can serve is to make you laugh at the way the Old Idaho Penitentiary is portrayed in the 2021 film 'Paranormal Prison' which is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Who’s Ready to Laugh? 11 MORE Comedy Shows Coming to Boise 2022
If you are not doubled over, clutching your stomach, laughing so hard that tears are streaming down your face…. We hate to say it, but you are absolutely doing it wrong. Laughter is truly a beautiful thing. We could argue that it is one of the greatest cures for just...
KIVI-TV
Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
The Treasure Valley’s Favorite Breakfast Spot Now Has Cocktails?!
There isn’t much better than brunch on a weekend morning, with the sun shining on your face and a cocktail in your hand. In fact, that’s probably our only complaint about some of the brunch spots throughout the Treasure Valley – not all of them have liquor licenses, so the most they can offer are mimosas.
How the Popular Venue Got Its Name (Ford Idaho Center History)
With recent events happening at the Ford Idaho Center, hosting Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce, and with concerts like The Chicks, Backstreet Boys, and Morgan Wallen on the way... I was wondering more about how this popular venue got its name. I started digging, and it turns out it was...
KTVB
7's HERO: Idaho boy's 5th birthday turns into a joyful community celebration
MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Kuhn family is new to Idaho, but Theo Kuhn's fifth birthday party at a Middleton Park has already turned into a community celebration. So, how did that happen?. "We've only been in Idaho for a year and a half," said Noah Kuhn, Theo's dad. "Only...
Take a Look at the Five Most Affordable Homes in Idaho’s Richest City
Waterfront property with private docks. Pools with shady cabanas. Cedar saunas. Closets fit for movie stars. Impressive home theaters. These are all amenities, you’d expect to find in Idaho’s “richest city.” But not all homes there are million-dollar mansions!. Earlier this year, HomeSnacks combed through census...
St. Luke's announces new health plan for Idaho residents
BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans just got one more health care option – St. Luke’s Hospital launched its own health plan today. Health Plan President Matt Wolff said they are trying to connect people with affordable, easy-to-access care. “The reality is that in terms of affordability, we know...
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
BPD looking for missing Boise man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
KIVI-TV
It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why
BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
Gas prices continue to fall in Idaho and nationally
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to fall, with the statewide average now below the $5 mark. The average cost of gas in Boise has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.94 per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy.
Post Register
Possible drowning at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions
BOISE, Idaho — In early 2022 there were major concerns about drought and water conditions in Southwest Idaho. After a brutal 2021, there was fear of a repeat. “We definitely avoided the worst-case scenario. We had an awful snowpack on April 1st across the state, but then we had incredibly cool temperatures for April, May and June,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint.
Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents. Rogers […] The post How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Nampa man missing, last seen in swimming in Valley County
VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is looking for 43-year-old Clark Halverson of Nampa. On Sunday, July 31st, the Sheriff's office received a report of a man in the water who needed help. The call came from Highway 55 at Mile Post 89. Valley County...
Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America
One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
