Boise, ID

Giant sheep part of exhibit at JUMP in Boise

KTVB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ktvb.com

104.3 WOW Country

Barbacoa Creating Massive New Restaurant in Eagle

I am a major Barbacoa and Coa de Jima fan. Don't get me started on the guacamole cart at Barbacoa. As much as I try to replicate at home I cant make it as delicious. These creative concept restaurants are popular go-tos for locals and visitors. Between the unique eclectic atmosphere to the incredible food and drinks they are ready to create another popular high end restaurant.
EAGLE, ID
MIX 106

Horror Movie That Takes Place in Boise is Now Streaming

Alright, so right off the bat, I'll tell you that this movie will only serve two purposes if you're living in Boise. The first is it's original purpose, which is to scare you because that's what horror movies exist for. The second purpose it can serve is to make you laugh at the way the Old Idaho Penitentiary is portrayed in the 2021 film 'Paranormal Prison' which is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
KIVI-TV

Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
CALDWELL, ID
#Sheep#Patron Saint#Basques#The Basque Country
Idaho's Newschannel 7

BPD looking for missing Boise man

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why

BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Gas prices continue to fall in Idaho and nationally

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to fall, with the statewide average now below the $5 mark. The average cost of gas in Boise has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.94 per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Possible drowning at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions

BOISE, Idaho — In early 2022 there were major concerns about drought and water conditions in Southwest Idaho. After a brutal 2021, there was fear of a repeat. “We definitely avoided the worst-case scenario. We had an awful snowpack on April 1st across the state, but then we had incredibly cool temperatures for April, May and June,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint.

Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents. Rogers […] The post How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Nampa man missing, last seen in swimming in Valley County

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is looking for 43-year-old Clark Halverson of Nampa. On Sunday, July 31st, the Sheriff's office received a report of a man in the water who needed help. The call came from Highway 55 at Mile Post 89. Valley County...
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America

One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
BOISE, ID

