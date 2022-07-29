The "FaceTime Calls Everywhere on the Subway" Edition

www.thebriefly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The "Another State of Emergency" Edition
Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. • Welcome to the New York state Monkeypox state of emergency. Patch breaks down what it means. (Matt Troutman for Patch) • The rise in cases of Monkeypox (current NYC count: 1,472) is paired with the city's sexual health clinics being overwhelmed by patients, including staffing shortages, the time it takes to treat monkeypox, and long lines. (Elizabeth Kim for Gothamist)
The Briefly Returns
Good fucking lord. I took a few months off, and the world went to hell. After the election of our swag mayor, I felt a bit mentally broken. For some background, Mayor Adams was someone who sponsored the Brooklyn Bike Patrol almost a decade ago. Before getting the sponsorship (which paid for some reflective jackets and bright yellow shirts), we met with State Senator Eric Adams.
TheBriefly
New York City, NY
225
Followers
328
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT
The Briefly collects news from across New York City from over 80 sources and delivers a digest of the city's news three times a week. Created and written by Rob Blatt in Brooklyn.http://www.thebriefly.com
Comments / 0