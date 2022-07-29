wbnowqct.com
It Is Back
For 35 years, the World Largest Yard Sale has made its way across multiple states along U.S. 127 and it returns again on Thursday. The sale started in 1987 and, this year, spans 690 miles and six states. The official route, according to the website, starts just north of Addison, Michigan, and runs south to Gadsen, Alabama. Officially, the sale starts Thursday and runs through Sunday, though some vendors, at least in this area, are known to start earlier. The route goes right through Williams County, and every year people set up garage sales throughout the county to take advantage of the traffic. In addition to stops directly on the highway, people just off of U.S. 127 are known to have garage sales those days, too.
Ditch Work
Proposed collections for Williams County drainage ditch and tile maintenance next year total $385,382 dollars, officials told county commissioners, last week. That total is down about $32,000 from 2022. It’s comparable to the total in 2021 but higher than the amount in 2020. The drainage department is part of the county engineering office, and is responsible for the maintenance of the 263 miles of ditches. The Williams County Geographic Information System Department has created a drainage feature map which can be accessed online by the public.
Maxine Sanders, 97
Maxine Sanders, age 97, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 4:40 A.M. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness. Mrs. Sanders was salutatorian of the 1942 graduating class of Edgerton High School. Following graduation, she was employed by Magnavox in Fort Wayne for five years. After many years of being a full-time housewife and stay-at-home mother, she went to work at Edgerton Landmark, from where she retired with nineteen years of service. She was devoted to her Catholic faith as a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and was a longtime lector. She was also a member of St. Catherine Study Club. She stayed active as a volunteer aide at Edgerton Elementary School for a number of years and authored a weekly column entitled “Magic Moments” in The Edgerton Earth and published her own cookbook from years of recipes she highlighted in her weekly column. She was also a 60-year member of Town and Country Home Demonstration Club and a member of Tri-Township Farm Bureau Council. Maxine enjoyed raising flowers, vegetable gardening and home canning, cooking, and baking, especially cookies. Her biggest source of pride was her family.
Cat Program Ends
For years, the city of Bryan and the Williams County Humane Society have had an agreement in which the society would catch unwanted feral cats reported by residents. But due to budget and staffing constraints, the humane society says it simply can’t provide that service any more. On Monday, city council approved legislation that removed the agreement from the city ordinance.
Barbara J. Brown, 84
Barbara J. Brown, age 84, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara had worked at Symco Tech and Hayes Albion. She was a member of Union Chapel Church of God where she was very active in church life. Barbara’s passions were cooking, making bread and canning. She enjoyed camping and wintered in Florida with her husband for many years. She was a giving person who would make quilts and often give them to veterans and adopted a family every year for Christmas. She enjoyed monthly get-togethers with a few of her classmates and their husbands. Her greatest joy was spending time with people and she especially loved spending time with her family.
Bonnie B. Mills, 79
Bonnie B. Mills, age 79, of Edon, Ohio, died at 11:42 A.M. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, from injuries suffered in an auto accident on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was a 1961 graduate of Edgerton High School and was currently employed Air-Way in Edgerton, Ohio. She had served as an EMT in Edon for 15 years and was a member of the Florence Township Firebelles. Bonnie was an excellent cook who enjoyed camping and most of all enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.
Vandalism Case In WC
The Williams County Veterans Memorial gazebo was vandalized last week. A worker mowing the memorial grounds on Thursday, noticed damage to several posts at the gazebo located behind the chevrons. With a steel pole at the center of the posts, they weren’t able to knock them down. The damage was reported to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office but without camera footage the detective had nothing to go on for the investigation. So, now…a $1,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator has been offered. Anyone with information should contact Det. Ben Baldwin with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office. The case continues.
Oren J. Dallas, Jr., 76
Oren J. Dallas, Jr., 76, of Butler, Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Heritage Park Care and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Oren was born November 3, 1945, in Philadelphia, Mississippi, son of the late Oren L. and Marie (Smith) Dallas. He served six years with the U.S. Army Reserves from 1967 to 1973. Oren married Cynthia Miner on May 7, 1966, and she survives. He worked as a tire builder at B.F. Goodrich, retiring in 2009 after 41 years of service. Oren was a member of UAW Rubber Workers, Union Steward – Contract Negotiations, Butler (IN) American Legion Post 117, and the Hicksville Eagles Aerie #2556. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and watching sports.
Hilda Ann Koch, 89
Hilda Ann Koch, 89, of West Unity, Ohio peacefully passed Friday, July 29, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with her son by her side. Hilda was born January 31, 1933, in Sturgis, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Jerry Sloan and Katherine Louise (Edmondson) Collins. She was a 1951 graduate of Sturgis High School. Hilda married Paul R. Koch on January 25, 1953, in Sturgis, Kentucky, and after 68 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on December 10, 2021. She was the Brady Township Clerk for 25 years, from 1967 until her retirement in 1992. Hilda was a devoted and active member at West Unity United Methodist Church, where she sang in the church choir, was a member of the United Methodist Women and served in many areas throughout the church. In her free time, Hilda enjoyed playing Bridge and Euchre, while visiting with others. She especially cherished her visits with her son, David.
D. Lynne Wallace, 88
D. Lynne Wallace, 88, of Montpelier, passed away on August 1, 2022 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. She was born on May 21, 1934 in Montpelier to Farrell W. and Ruby (Clay) Lockhart. Lynne graduated from Montpelier High School and in November of 1952 she married the love of her life, James C. Wallace and he survives.
Christine Filson, 51
Christine Filson, age 51, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away 4:50 A.M. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. Christine worked as a beautician, but loved being Mimi to her five grandchildren. Christine was born June 13, 1971, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and...
