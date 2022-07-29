Maxine Sanders, age 97, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 4:40 A.M. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness. Mrs. Sanders was salutatorian of the 1942 graduating class of Edgerton High School. Following graduation, she was employed by Magnavox in Fort Wayne for five years. After many years of being a full-time housewife and stay-at-home mother, she went to work at Edgerton Landmark, from where she retired with nineteen years of service. She was devoted to her Catholic faith as a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and was a longtime lector. She was also a member of St. Catherine Study Club. She stayed active as a volunteer aide at Edgerton Elementary School for a number of years and authored a weekly column entitled “Magic Moments” in The Edgerton Earth and published her own cookbook from years of recipes she highlighted in her weekly column. She was also a 60-year member of Town and Country Home Demonstration Club and a member of Tri-Township Farm Bureau Council. Maxine enjoyed raising flowers, vegetable gardening and home canning, cooking, and baking, especially cookies. Her biggest source of pride was her family.

