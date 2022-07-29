Funeral Mass on August 12 for Bobbie Pappas, 89, of Ridgefield

news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
hamlethub.com
Services for Danbury residents Sonia Loja, and Junior, Joselyn, and Jonael Panjon on Friday at St. Peter Church
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sonia Loja, Junior Panjon, Joselyn Panjon, and Jonael Panjon will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10 am in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Family and Friends will be received at St....
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Darien High School grad Luke Kostrzewski, 25
Luke Walter Kostrzewski age 25, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 2022. Luke was born on November 26, 1996 in Stamford, CT and was a graduate of Darien High School class of 2015. He went on to graduate from the College of Charleston, S.C. in 2021 and was looking forward to continuing his education. Luke was outgoing and energetic enjoying Skiing, Golf, Ice Hockey, Music, Boating and the beach.
hamlethub.com
Community-Police Relations Foundation donations to Friends of Karen in Westchester
The State Police in Troop K would like to offer a special thank you to both the Community-Police Relations Foundation and the Friends of Karen organization in North Salem for including us in their fundraiser to help local families in need. Friends of Karen helps around 1000 families a year...
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Joanne Hudson
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Ellen Burns, owner of Books on the Common
Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. For dining outdoors (which is all we’re doing still, due to Covid), I love Sarah’s Wine Bar/Bernard’s, sitting in the garden. It’s a beautiful setting and the food is always spectacular. What community event do you look...
hamlethub.com
Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr Coffee with the Community on August 27
Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Dunkin Donuts located at 782 Federal Road. We encourage you to stop by with any questions or concerns.
hamlethub.com
GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
hamlethub.com
Red Cross Blood Drive on August 10 at the Congregational Church of Brookfield
Brookfield Lions Club will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Congregational Church of Brookfield (160 Whisconier Road) on August 10 from 1:30 to 6:30 pm. For additional information, click HERE.
RELATED PEOPLE
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Police Lieutenant Gannon retires after more than 30 years of dedicated service!
Lieutenant Gannon served our Department for over 30 years. Throughout his career, he has filled the roles of Patrol Sergeant, Youth Officer, Training Officer, and Investigator. Most recently he was the Shift Commander of the 11-7 Shift. In addition, he served as the Town Coordinator for the CT Special Olympics...
hamlethub.com
Easton Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Kicks Off Tomorrow!
Easton's 81st Annual Volunteer Fireman's Carnival will take place August 2 - August 6. Rides 6:00pm to 11:00pm Ride all night for one price!. Outstanding food, Great rides for all ages, and the Amazing Bingo Tent!. Don't miss this exciting family event. Parking at Silverman's Farm and Helen Keller Middle...
hamlethub.com
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Appoints Blaize Levitan Chief Operating Officer
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Blaize Levitan as chief operating officer, effective August 29. Mr. Levitan replaces Mr. Sean O’Keefe, who recently departed GPS. Mr. Levitan will serve as the District’s leader in finance and facilities and share responsibility with the...
hamlethub.com
Acts 4 Ministry Seeking Back-To-School Donations
Through August 31, 2022, Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury will welcome donations for their annual Back-to-School “Swap and Shop” of school uniform tops and bottoms, school supplies, and accessories, that will be distributed free or at low costs to low-income children of all ages throughout Greater Waterbury. Photographed during the 2021 Acts 4 Ministry Back-to-School event was Brianna Hernandez, then aged 9, reading while her family members shopped for school clothes and supplies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Westport Human Services Seeks Community Support for Children's Back-to-School and Afterschool Needs
Human Services Family Program Coordinator Annette D'Augelli announced today that the Department is seeking community support for children's back-to-school and afterschool needs. Ms. D'Augelli said, "Westport's Annual Back-to-School Program offers crucial assistance to local families who lack the financial means to purchase back-to-school supplies and access reliable afterschool childcare for...
hamlethub.com
Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano Welcomes Associate Attorney Robert Arbuco
The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that Robert Arbuco, Esq. has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Mr. Arbuco’s practice areas include Medicaid Planning, Medicaid Eligibility and Applications and Estate Planning. Prior to...
hamlethub.com
Norwalk Police respond to Calf Pasture Beach after reports of unconscious person in water
On Sunday July 31, 2022, at 4:47pm Norwalk Combined Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting an unconscious person in the water at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building. Norwalk Police Patrol Division, Marine Unit, Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service and Norwalk Fire Department were immediately dispatched to...
hamlethub.com
Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update
August 1: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update. Watch full press conference here: https://youtu.be/qzZOW4CqCzU. Watch B-roll of Memorial Field here: https://youtu.be/TeqLsfpXad4. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz. Westchester County “60 Control” turns 40. Memorial Field update. Monkeypox vaccine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
United Way Announces Community Innovation Grants for 17 Partners
Fairfield County, CT - United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has announced investments in 17 community partners to increase equity and opportunity in three impact areas: health, education, and financial stability. Awards were made to organizations serving each of the12 towns in the United Way service area, and each ranged from $5,000 to $20,000 (list below).
hamlethub.com
Information regarding August 9 Primary for New Canaan voters
This year’s Primary on August 9th will be the first election in New Canaan to be run with six districts. Most voters should be unaffected by this change. Voters who will experience a change in voting venue have been informed by letter two months ago. Please refer to the letter sent to you by this office; however, it is highly recommended that before you set out to the polls, you review the map and street index here.
hamlethub.com
Volunteer with the Norwalk Health Department
The Norwalk Health Department (NHD) will be forever grateful to the incredible volunteers who gave their time and talent over the past 2.5 years during our community’s COVID-19 response, assisting with food distribution, vaccine clinics, and more. NHD’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) remains essential to our work in public...
hamlethub.com
Harrison Feinberg Crushes Two-Run Blast to Propel Danbury past North Shore
In the bottom of the sixth, Westerners’ outfielder Harrison Feinberg smoked a game-winning two-run home run over the right-field wall to defeat the Navigators 3-2 in a seven-inning contest. Danbury (22-22) earned a series split against North Shore (13-31) with the victory, and they finished the 2022 campaign with...
Comments / 0