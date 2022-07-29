Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man leaving Wichita nightclub

www.kake.com
Police: Woman arrested after dog attacks Wichita officer
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested a 29-year-old woman after an officer was attacked by a dog, which he shot on Sunday. Officers initially responded at around 12:30 a.m. to a disturbance in the 800 block of South Terrace, near Lincoln and Oliver, where people reported that their neighbor had damaged their property during an altercation.
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
Greg 'The Hitman' Williams returns to the airwaves after harassment investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A popular Wichita radio host is back on the air air after his station owners concluded its internal investigation into harassment claims by a former coworker. A spokesperson for Audacity, owner of Power 93.5, said, “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local...
Hours-long lines in extreme heat no match for Wichita voters
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tuesday's brutally hot temperatures caused a problem for some people who had to stand out in the heat, in some cases for hours, just to cast their votes. The Sedgwick County Election Office tells us workers tried to keep the lines inside as much as possible....
'You are needed': Linwood Recreation Center asking for poll workers
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - People have been waiting in line at the Linwood Recreation Center for over three hours. Wichita Council Member Brandon Johnson is asking for help from any trained Sedgwick County poll workers. Polls were supposed to close at 7 p.m. in local time. Just under 48.7 percent...
'It's really all about Kansas': Wichitans on both sides gather to make voices heard ahead of primary election
Just because the Aug. 2 Kansas primary is upon us, it doesn’t mean campaign efforts in Wichita are slowing down. "We need to get involved,” Debbie Wise said. “It's our state of Kansas, and it's really all about Kansas." At the intersection of 21st and Rock in...
Starbucks workers in Wichita reject union bid
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Workers at the Starbucks near 21st and Amidon in Wichita have voted not unionize. The workers filed for a union vote in May, becoming the first in the city to do so. KMUW reports the workers rejected the bid in a 5-6 vote. Workers at the...
Boil water advisory rescinded for Rose Hill, Butler County
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Rose Hill public water supply system located in Butler County. A loss of pressure in the distribution system prompted the advisory in the first place. Public water suppliers in...
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
'This decision was wrong': Voters turned away from Maize polling location
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Election Office says the election workers made the wrong decision in telling voters at a polling location in Maize that they'd have to vote somewhere else. According to a release, the election office was made aware that the Maize Recreation Center polling location...
Work progressing quicker than expected at Prairie Creek Elementary following Andover twister
Because Prairie Creek Elementary School suffered significant damage from the tornado in April, many thought some students would be in alternate classroom locations this fall. However, repairs are progressing quicker than expected. The new principal at Prairie Creek Elementary says that students are looking forward to coming back to school...
