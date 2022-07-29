Grace Wang of Rochester Hills wins Michigan Girls’ Junior Amateur

www.theoaklandpress.com
The Oakland Press
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
The Oakland Press
Stay out of Huron River in Oakland, Livingston counties, state recommends
Two state agencies are recommending that people and pets avoid swimming, wading or playing in or drinking water from a section of the Huron River in Oakland and Livingston counties after the release of a carcinogen by a Wixom automotive supplier. The Michigan departments of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar July 31 and beyond
• Small Business Bootcamp for Oakland County Veterans is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 3, Jon Grant Community Center, 29260 Grand River, Farmington Hills, free, lunch is provided, oakgov.com/businessforward. Car shows. • 14th Annual Troy Traffic Jam Classic Car Show is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 7, to benefit the Troy Historic...
The Oakland Press
Sunflour Bakehaus closes; new owners sought for popular bakery
The popular Sunflour Bakehaus in downtown Farmington has closed and the owners are seeking a buyer for the bakery. Owners Becky Burns and Jeff Pavlik posted on Facebook that they plan to open for one weekend in August to have a grand farewell. They announced in early June that after...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac skatepark contractor hired
A proposed 10,000-square-foot skate park destined for Pontiac’s Oakland Park will be done by November. That’s the plan after the city council on Tuesday, July 26, approved a $500,000 contract with Seattle-based Grindline Skateparks to build the concrete facility that will include areas for beginners and advanced skaters, according to the city.
The Oakland Press
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
The Oakland Press
$1M bond for driver in crash that killed 2 charity bicyclists including Oakland County attorney Michael Salhaney
An Ionia County woman suspected of being intoxicated when she drove her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride, killing two — including an Oakland County attorney — was arraigned Monday in 64-A District Court. Mandy Marie Benn is jailed on a $1 million bond, charged with:
The Oakland Press
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County Jail marks golden anniversary
It’s the “Big 5-0” for OCJ. This Wednesday, Aug. 3, marks the 50th anniversary of operations at the Oakland County Jail. Measuring approximately 270,500 square feet, the jail spans 12.7 acres at the county’s government complex in Pontiac. Construction got underway in December 1969, with the cost for the new facility estimated at $9 million. Once completed, it replaced the Wayne Street Jail, which opened in 1922 near the corner of Wayne and Huron streets in downtown Pontiac. That facility was built for $382,678 to house 88 inmates but soon expanded to handle 259 inmates, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac, Bloomfield school millages headed to approval
The two school millages on Tuesday’s ballot were headed for passage with nearly 100% of precincts reporting. Bloomfield Hills Schools asked voters to restore a 2 mill non-homestead operating levy and Pontiac schools officials asked voters to restore its 18 mills non-homestead operating millage. County Commission. Redistricting has reduced...
The Oakland Press
70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash
A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
The Oakland Press
Berkley to spend nearly $500K to upgrade Jaycee Park
Berkley officials are set to award a bid contract for significant upgrades at Jaycee Park worth nearly a half-million dollars. The City Council is set to review the bid at it’s regular meeting next Monday. The goal is to build what is called an “inclusive playground” at the park,...
The Oakland Press
Berkley schools seek employees with job fair
The Berkley School District is hosting a job fair open to the public on Thursday to fill support-level jobs at its schools. From noon to 3 p.m., job seekers are invited to have a chance to interview and get conditional offers for jobs pending the outcome of background checks. Those...
The Oakland Press
Double homicide case advanced to circuit court
The case against one of three suspects in a fatal shooting of two men in Hazel Park in January was advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court at the conclusion of a preliminary exam July 29. Michael Antoine Hicks, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, conspiracy to commit...
The Oakland Press
Robust absentee ballot returns, steady traffic at many Oakland County polls
Candidates and millage questions packed this primary ballot.To put this election’s voter turnout into context, the general election last November saw 153,183 voters cast ballots, out of 687,777 who registered to vote. That is a 22.27% turnout. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 1.1 million absentee...
The Oakland Press
Clarkston man critically injured in single-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured after his car struck a tree in Springfield Township Sunday, July 31. The driver was driving eastbound on Foster Road near Dixie Highway around 4:14 p.m., when his 2018 Chevrolet Cruze left the road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac City council meeting date change
Pontiac City Council’s meeting date for this week has been changed to Thursday, Aug. 4. Council members typically meet on Tuesdays, but the primary election caused the change. Thursday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at city hall, 47450 Woodward Ave. Agendas, packets and minutes are online at https://pontiac.mi.us/council/meeting_agendas_and_minutes/index.php#outer-4070.
The Oakland Press
New trial date for motel murder case
Trial has been rescheduled for the second of two men charged for a 2020 fatal shooting at a Waterford motel. James Dale Williams, 23, faces charges of first-degree homicide, felonious assault and felony firearms for the death of Michael Johnson, killed March 18, 2020 at McGuire’s Motel on Telegraph Road. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 3, postponed from the previously scheduled July 25 date due to an issue with attorney availability.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing hearing delayed for man who killed his mom at age 16
A Miller hearing scheduled for a judge to decide whether a life sentence is warranted for convicted killer Muhammad Al-Tantawi isn’t happening this week as initially planned due to a change in his legal representation. A Miller hearing, named after the historic 2012 Miller v. Alabama case, is required...
