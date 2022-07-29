Air France to Add Nonstop Service Between Paris and New York-Newark Liberty This Winter

www.travelpulse.com
JetBlue, Which Is Based out of Long Island City, Is About to Get a Whole Lot Bigger
New York’s hometown airline is about to get a whole lot bigger. JetBlue, which is headquartered in Long Island City, agreed Thursday to buy the low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion. The takeover deal, if approved by regulators, would create the nation’s fifth-largest airline behind American Airlines, Delta,...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Why Hundreds of New York Ships were Abandoned on Staten Island
The Staten Island Boat Graveyard, located at 2453 Arthur Kill Road in Rossville, was built in the 1930s and went by several different names, such as the Witte Marine Scrap Yard, Arthur Kill Boat Yard, and Tugboat graveyard. Now it’s officially known as the Donjon Iron and Metal Scrap Processing Facility. The Boat Graveyard was once home to as many as 400 vessels. Today, the number has been estimated to be between 25 to 40 decaying ships. The scrapyard is known for its large assortment of obsolete steam tugs, ferries, car floats, and other crafts that have a comprehensive history.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
WNYT
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
Bloody Elbow
Video: BJJ black belt takes down guy accused of sucker punching construction workers in NYC
Last week, on the streets of New York City, a couple of construction workers were allegedly sucker punched. Ro Malabanan said he witnessed those attacks and decided to do something about it. Malabanan, a BJJ black belt under Marcelo Garcia, posted footage of what went down to his Instagram. The...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Construction begins to replace century-old bridge connecting NJ and NYC, officials say
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s more than 100 years old and, at times, a major headache for commuters. But New Jersey’s Portal Bridge in Hudson County is a vital link for trains between New Jersey and New York City. On Monday, a new major project to replace the bridge begins. Gov. Phil Murphy will be […]
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Abandoned Trains In Capital Region Woods! How’d They Get Here?
If you know where to look you just might find a set of trains parked in the woods of New York State, not far from the Hudson River. How do a handful of trains become abandoned and left to decay in the woods of the Capital Region? Are these ghost trains? Relics from days gone by?
2,000 speed cameras to run 24/7 across New York City starting Monday
Drivers will want to think twice about speeding in New York City after a new initiative takes effect on Monday.
$1.28B jackpot sparks Mega Millions fever in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — So many people were dreaming of rich and famous lifestyles if they won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, the second largest in the game’s history. Some dream lifestyles included a $229 million penthouse on Park Avenue or billionaires’ row or a multi-million dollar yacht docked in Battery Park. […]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
boweryboogie.com
Shed the Sheds: New Lawsuit to Shut Down the Open Restaurants Program for Good
A contingent of New Yorkers last week filed an Article 78 lawsuit to end renewals of the emergency executive orders that authorize the temporary Open Restaurants program, and to end its operation altogether. On the heels of news last spring that the State Supreme Court nullified any path to permanence...
Most dangerous cities and states for drivers? Recent study ranks the top 10.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite New York City’s longtime reputation for aggressive drivers, a recent study of national highway data revealed the 10 most dangerous U.S. cities and states for driving — and New York didn’t even make the list. But is that about to change?
streetfoodblog.com
Parishioners, pilgrims flock to Brooklyn pageant | Information, Sports activities, Jobs
NEW YORK (AP) — By the 1000’s, revelers not too long ago returned to Havemeyer Avenue in New York Metropolis’s Williamsburg neighborhood to have a good time the annual Giglio Feast following its first-ever cancellation in 2020, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, after which downsized crowds in 2021.
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
NY1
'This is a family': Mayor Adams celebrates Sylvia's 60th anniversary
Harlem’s iconic Sylvia’s Restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary Monday, and, in keeping with tradition, a major political player helped honor the small business that’s played host to countless politicos throughout the years. Standing on Malcolm X Boulevard, just outside the soul food joint, Mayor Eric Adams applauded...
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
West Indian Day Parade kickoff gives sneak preview to full showcase
Friday night marked the official kickoff of the West Indian Day parade, full of the bands performing as well as a sneak peek at some of the outfits that will be worn.
