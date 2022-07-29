Lollapalooza goers urged to keep Grant Park 'green' this weekend

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Among the fun things to do this weekend at Lollapalooza: grabbing a bag and filling it with discarded recyclables.

Okay, so it might not sound like as much fun as catching tons of bands on tons of stages but volunteer Page Roth said that you could save tons of discarded aluminum cans from heading to the landfill.

She said there are also satellite tents throughout the festival where they hand out bags, you then fill them with recyclables found on the ground and return the bag for a free Lollapalooza t-shirt. And, the free water offered at the festival also helps cut down on waste.

“We’re trying to encourage folks to refill their vessels, instead of using single-used plastic, but at the same time to stay hydrated, as we know that’s super important here at an outdoor summer festival,” Roth said.

