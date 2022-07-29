Dua Lipa “shocked and confused” as audience member sets off fireworks during Toronto show

www.thefader.com
The FADER
Drake to reschedule Young Money reunion show after catching COVID
Drake has confirmed that he has COVID-19 and, as a result, his planned Toronto show with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne has been postponed. The Young Money reunion show was due to take place tonight, August 1, as part of Drake's October World Weekend concert series. Posting the news on...
The FADER
Lil Durk to take break from performing after sustaining eye injury at Lollapalooza
Lil Durk has vowed to take a period of time away from the stage after an incident at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago this weekend left him injured. Durk was performing at the festival when, as fan shot footage shows, a stage pyrotechnic appeared to go off in his face. The Chicago rapper finished his set at the festival but later posted a picture from a medical facility showing him with a heavily bandaged eye and face.
The FADER
Selena Quintanilla’s estate announces Moonchild Mixes, a collection of unreleased music
The estate of beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla has announced Moonchild Mixes, a collection of previously unheard recordings, as Pitchfork points out. The album will be released on August 26 via Warner Music, and its first song "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" is out today. Today's release is a...
The FADER
Song You Need: dreamcastmoe’s “El Dorado” is a dubby ballad dedicated to the grind
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. dreamcastmoe chose an apt title for his new EP Sound Is Like Water. Across the five tracks, the Washington DJ and producer takes that Bruce Lee quote to heart and adopts many modes: he becomes Sampha's erstwhile scion on "Complicated" before switching to diaristic bedroom rapper on "RU Ready," followed by an outsider R&B iconoclast on "Novacaine." These go down relatively smoothly after the project opener "El Dorado" where the Washington-based artist fully lets his hair down and revels in the compelling strangeness he's capable of.
The FADER
Song You Need: Beyoncé brings us to her ballroom on “PURE/HONEY”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. One of the great joy's of Beyoncé's new album Renaissance is in its salutes to the past. Most referential modern pop is content to make its nods obvious, antiseptic, and mummified in the plastic shrink wrap of too much market testing. Like all the other greats before her, Beyoncé is interested in ownership, not revitalization. The litany of samples and interpolations on Renaissance, and how they work together to form a project that could only have been executed by Beyoncé, confirms her ambitions: she's not bringing herself to dance, ballroom, club, and disco – she's bringing these eras to her.
The FADER
On Panorama, Hayley Kiyoko takes in the view while the stars align
Hayley Kiyoko doesn’t have it down to an exact science, but she’s close to cracking the key to contentment. In the four years since the arrival of her debut album Expectations, the pop singer and songwriter has been locked into an eye-opening cycle of learning and unlearning the inner workings of her mind and memories, something like a reset, courtesy of inner-healing advanced through therapy and introspective songwriting on her sophomore record Panorama.
The FADER
Slowthai issues apology after wearing anti-fascist T-shirt featuring the swastika
Slowthai has issued a statement apologizing for sporting a T-shirt on stage featuring the word "destroy" over the top of a swastika. The U.K. rapper wore the item, confrontational but explicitly anti-fascist, while performing at Montreal's Osheaga festival on July 31. Read Next: slowthai announces 2022 North American tour dates.
