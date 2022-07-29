ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?

Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
WGN Radio

Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?

John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
restaurantclicks.com

5 Rude Restaurants To Visit for a Laugh

Sometimes you want more than a traditional dining experience. If you are looking for a hilarious and raunchy time, you may want to check out an intentionally rude restaurant. Purposefully rude restaurants incorporate humorous waiter performances and activities into the meal service, such as teasing diners or handing out quirky accessories.
WGN Radio

Suburban bakery targeted by hate crime ordered to stop hosting public events

Jeannie Ridings, the attorney representing Corinna Sac, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels Lake in The Hills officials were wrong to send a notice to stop hosting public events at her client’s bakery because of zoning issues following a hate crime last month after planning a family-friendly drag show. […]
Eater

Chicago's Italian Ice Stands Melt Away the Summertime Blues

Chicagoans over the past two years have largely let go of the concept of a “normal” — that is, pre-pandemic — summer, last seen in 2019 when PPE was just for hospital staff and restaurant menus with QR codes were an oddity. But the warmest months of 2022 are bearing a marked resemblance to earlier times, with locals of all ages streaming into the streets to bask in some badly needed sunshine and savor one of the city’s favorite cooling treats: Italian ice.
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
fox32chicago.com

4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
consultant360.com

Pyoderma Gangrenosum on the Lower Extremity

1Medical student, University of Illinois at Chicago-Rockford, Chicago, Illinois. 2Dermatology resident, Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California. Received March 23, 2022. Accepted July 7, 2022. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. DISCLAIMER:. The authors report that informed patient consent was obtained for publication of the images used herein.
Maryland Daily Record

Peter Cetera Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Kenny Cetera, Margret Cetera, Tim Cetera, James Cetera, Mary McCauley. Profession: Singer, songwriter. Peter Paul Cetera or Peter Cetera is a well-known songwriter and singer. There will hardly be a few people who do not know him or have not listened to his music. He is known for being the best known original member of the rock band Chicago. He is a singer who has done miracles in the world of music. His song carries beautiful messages and lines. But how did he become such a successful person, let’s explore about him.
WGNtv.com

Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”

EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know

What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
