ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedminster Township, NJ

Trump uses presidential seal at New Jersey golf club amid ethics complaints

By Mariana Alfaro, Rick Maese and Ellen Francis
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
Bedminster Township, NJ
Government
City
Bedminster Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Election Local#The Golf Club#Saudi#Propublica#The Trump Organization
Washington Examiner

Pence fires shot at Trump's election denials in Arizona MAGA proxy war

Former Vice President Mike Pence rebuked former President Donald Trump's election-denying candidate for Arizona's governor Friday while stumping for a rival gubernatorial hopeful ahead of next month's primary, urging voters to send a “deafening message” that the GOP is the “party of the future." Pence made the...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Spun

The Kremlin Sends Warning Following Brittney Griner Swap News

The Biden administration revealed that it has offered Russia a deal in exchange for Brittney Griner's release. Russia is not pleased with the United States publicizing the negotiation process. Per an Associated Press report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted that no agreement has been made and said prisoner swaps are...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
TheDailyBeast

Former Washington Free Beacon Reporter Backed by Don Jr. Gets Trounced in GOP Congressional Primary

Former Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi lost by a massive margin in Tuesday night’s Republican primary for Maryland’s 6th congressional district. The former conservative reporter, who trolled incumbent Rep. David Trone’s (D-MD) congressional office by conducting “closed-office tours,” lost to fellow Republican Maryland Del. Neil Parrott. The race was called shortly after 10 p.m. As of early Wednesday morning, Foldi had collected a measly 14.8 percent of the vote in the race compared to Parrott’s 63.9 percent. Notably, the former reporter who billed himself as an “outsider” had earned endorsements from Republican Party big-wigs, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Donald Trump Jr., and further held a fundraiser in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard. (Foldi didn't immediately return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Wednesday morning.) Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon reacted to the Don Jr.-backed candidate’s loss by calling it a “huge win for ‘anti-establishment’ forces in Republican Party” and saying “Foldi the RINO choice for House seat defeated convincingly.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

The Big Lie review: Jonathan Lemire laments what Trump hath wrought

Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office but Donald Trump occupies prime space in America’s psyche. Mike Pence’s most senior aides have testified before a federal grand jury. An investigation by prosecutors in Georgia proceeds apace. In a high-stakes game of chicken, the message from the Department of Justice grows more ominous. Trump’s actions are reportedly under the microscope at the DoJ. He teases a re-election bid. Season two of the January 6 committee hearings beckons.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy