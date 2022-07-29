Trump uses presidential seal at New Jersey golf club amid ethics complaints

Former Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi lost by a massive margin in Tuesday night’s Republican primary for Maryland’s 6th congressional district. The former conservative reporter, who trolled incumbent Rep. David Trone’s (D-MD) congressional office by conducting “closed-office tours,” lost to fellow Republican Maryland Del. Neil Parrott. The race was called shortly after 10 p.m. As of early Wednesday morning, Foldi had collected a measly 14.8 percent of the vote in the race compared to Parrott’s 63.9 percent. Notably, the former reporter who billed himself as an “outsider” had earned endorsements from Republican Party big-wigs, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Donald Trump Jr., and further held a fundraiser in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard. (Foldi didn't immediately return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Wednesday morning.) Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon reacted to the Don Jr.-backed candidate’s loss by calling it a “huge win for ‘anti-establishment’ forces in Republican Party” and saying “Foldi the RINO choice for House seat defeated convincingly.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 DAYS AGO