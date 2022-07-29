ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Katherine Magbanua sentenced to life in prison

By WTXL Digital Staff
 4 days ago
Katherine Magbanua has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole or probation for the murder of Dan Markel.

Magbanua was sentenced to life for the first degree murder charge and was also sentenced to an additional 60 years to be served consecutively for conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Attorneys Orin Snyder and Matt Benjamin released a statement Friday afternoon on behalf of Markel's parents, Ruth and Phil Markel, following the sentencing:

“Dan Markel was brutally murdered more than eight years ago. Today’s sentencing of Katharine Magbanua marks another important step toward accountability and justice. We are grateful for the efforts of law enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office in advancing the criminal case against Charles Adelson and in continuing to pursue all those responsible for Dan’s murder."

In May, Magbanua was found guilty of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder.

She was accused of being a point person between Charles “Charlie” Adelson and Sigfredo Garcia.

Garcia was found guilty in October 2019 for shooting and killing Florida State University law professor Dan Markel outside Markel’s Tallahassee residence in July 2014.

Garcia is serving life in state prison for his role in the murder of Markel.

Markel was the ex-husband of Wendi Adelson. Wendi Adelson is the sister of Charlie Adelson.

Charlie Adelson was arrested in April and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder in the murder of Markel.

Magbanua's initial trial in the murder of Markel ended in a mistrial in October 2019.

