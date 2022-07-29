Metallica pays tribute to ‘Stranger Things’ at Lollapalooza

CHICAGO — A “Stranger Things” favorite made a surprise appearance during Metallica’s set at Lollapalooza.

It was quick, but the band put up a clip of Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, playing his solo to “Master of Puppets” from the iconic scene from Season 4 of “Stranger Things.”

The band headlined Lollapalooza at Grant Park Thursday. A video of the Munson cameo was posted online and fans could be heard cheering when the character appeared on the screen. The “Stranger Things” character’s performance of the band’s 1986 song has quickly become a fan favorite.

Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, performed some guitar tracks on the “Stranger Things” version of “Master of Puppets.”

Lollapalooza will run until Sunday evening.

