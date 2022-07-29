Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot lures customers to "luckiest 7-Eleven in the world" in California

www.cbsnews.com
Tamika Janzen
4d ago
time for a Washington state winner I buy and never win so I'm on Vacation in Texas so I'm buying here wish me luck. good luck to y'all as well hope everyone wins something
Reply(5)
62
Darius Benson
4d ago
I hate how they're dangling this 1Billion in our face so much in this economy when I literally have about another week or 2 left of savings, like just sigh
Reply(5)
48
Whentheworldends
4d ago
I played but dont need the money, I'm independently wealthy. If I win, I will put it in a trust.
Reply(9)
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Related
If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens
No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing stands at $630 million as of Wednesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. Images of grand homes, yachts and airplanes are surely tempting, but with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you net in the end may not be what you were expecting.
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town
A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Likely to Shut Down
A long list of iconic (and not-so-iconic) names have come and gone on the Las Vegas Strip. While the current lineup of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report casinos has been relatively stable, that has not always been true on on the Strip and in the greater Las Vegas-area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Towns will Give You Free Homes and Land for Moving There in 2022
Even before the pandemic, those who work remotely would regularly come across this type of offer: Move to a small town desperately in need of development and get anything from a free house or several thousand as a cash gift from the state of Vermont to an actual castle abandoned by Italian nobility.
Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever
Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
Rare dime sells for $5,000 online – the exact date you need to look for on the coin to cash in
BEFORE President Franklin Roosevelt's face began gracing the US dime in 1946, Lady Liberty was a mainstay on the coin. From 1916 through 1945, dimes featured Liberty with a winged Phrygian Cap. Because the engraving bore a strong resemblance to the Roman god Mercury, the three-decade series became known as...
Box of coins including the rarest Lincoln penny in existence sells for $10,191 online – do you have one on your dresser?
A BOX of Lincoln Wheat pennies recently sold online for over $10,000. The pennies are ungraded and have different dates. All of them were minted in either San Francisco, Denver, and Philadelphia. The wheat cent was designed by Victor Brenner in 1909 to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Abraham Lincoln.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lottery ticket worth $27 million sold again at "lucky" California convenience store
A convenience store in California has sold multiple winning lottery tickets in the past six years, including the latest one for a $27 million jackpot. Liquor Cellar in Oxnard, California, has reason to celebrate yet again. This time for selling the winning lottery ticket for Wednesday's $27 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion
The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.
Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million
Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
Rich people left San Francisco during the last two years, taking billions of dollars with them
Employees turned into affluent, white-collar residents after their average salaries increased in the early months of 2020, fled San Francisco as they got the liberty of working remotely.
There's no strategy to win Mega Millions, but where you buy your ticket affects your winnings
WOODBURY, Minn. -- All you have to do is pick five numbers between 1 and 70, and then another between 1 and 25. Match those numbers with the official drawing of the Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday night and you'll be the lucky winner of a jackpot worth more than $830 million.
Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected
Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
Most valuable silver coins in circulation worth up to $910,000 – do you have one in your collection?
THE United States first began minting metal coins as currency in 1792. Two years later, the first-ever silver US coin was minted, and silver remained a key metal in coins for nearly two centuries. According to the US Mint, some of the earliest coins ever produced were silver dimes, nickels,...
The Real Reason Why Todd Graves Spent $100,000 on 50,000 Lotto Tickets
Entrepreneur and restaurateur Todd Graves is being rather generous these days with his fortune. The Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers co-founder and CEO announced on July 25 via Twitter that he would be buying 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets, and would share the winning jackpot with all 50,000 of his employees (given he wins).
CBS News
522K+
Followers
61K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 131