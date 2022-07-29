ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

WTAJ

Ford Focus stolen out of Somerset, suspect at large

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are in search of a stolen hatchback that was stolen from a driveway in Somerset Township Saturday night into Sunday morning. Between 10 p.m. on July 30 and 9 a.m. on July 31, an unknown person took a 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with PA registration LWF9598 from someone’s […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTAJ

Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Cumberland, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cumberland, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

PA Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV During One-Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rolled over multiple times on a Maryland roadway, state police announced. John Thomas Green III, 51, was driving his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander in Washington County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown when he unexpectedly crashed, authorities said.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTAJ

Bedford County man accused of running over dog twice

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man is facing charges after being accused of backing over a woman’s dog before putting his truck into drive and running over it again, according to state police. Harold Ritchey, 58, is facing charges after police were called to a home on Dunnings Creek Road in West […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

51-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hagerstown

BALTIMORE -- A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man died Tuesday afternoon after he was ejected from his SUV in a single-vehicle collision, Maryland State Police said.The victim, identified as John Thomas Green III, was ejected from his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander after his vehicle went off Downsville Pike for an unknown reason and overturned several times, police said.State troopers responded to the scene of Downsville Pike prior to Rench Road about 1:20 p.m. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.Downsville Pike was closed about 90 minutes following the crash.Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Morgan Messenger

Couple found deceased in Pleasant View area home

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of an older couple in their residence on Martinsburg Road. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said on Monday that deputies were called to a home in the 10,000 block of Martinsburg Road on Friday, July 29 at 5:55 p.m. in response to a report of unattended deaths.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

At least 7 motorcycles involved in crash in Westmoreland County

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Westmoreland County on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on White Cloud Road in the Allegheny Township area around 1 p.m. White Cloud Road is serving as the detour...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Motorcycle crashes following police pursuit in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcycle crashed following a police pursuit in Fayette County on Friday morning. The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. on Route 119 at Oglevee Lane in Dunbar Township. 911 dispatchers said the motorcyclist refused medical treatment and was taken into custody by Connellsville Police. There...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 killed in Fayette crash

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Uniontown on Thursday afternoon, Fayette County 911 said. The crash occurred at about 5:25 p.m. along Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township. The identities of the victims were not available. Three other people were injured and flown from the scene...
UNIONTOWN, PA
theriver953.com

Berkeley County Deputy arrest driver that endangered 10

The Panhandle News Network reports that a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested an extremely dangerous driver who endangered at least 10 lives. The Deputy spotted a vehicle with Virginia registration traveling at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles down Interstate 81. Before the traffic stop...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

Rail work to close road in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Somerset County rail work has started and closed a road according to officials. Work started on Monday, August 1, and is set to be completed on Friday, August 5. The maintenance work to the railroad crossing will leave 1764 Garrett Road Rockwood closed. The road will only be closed at […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Cumberland (MD)

Resting in an Appalachian mountainscape, the city of Cumberland developed as an industrial center in the mid-19th century at a nexus point in the region’s road, railroad and canal networks. Now a destination for tourists, Cumberland is still a crossroads, and you can ride the awe-inspiring Western Maryland Scenic...
CUMBERLAND, MD
royalexaminer.com

Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers

Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 dead, 3 injured in Georges Township crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people died in a crash on Thursday in Fayette County.The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township, county 911 told KDKA-TV. Three other people were injured, officials said. No word on the extent of their injuries. Police are investigating the crash.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
