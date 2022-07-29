www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two Suspected Drug Dealers
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD – On Sunday, at around 11: 50 pm, deputies with the Allegany...
Ford Focus stolen out of Somerset, suspect at large
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are in search of a stolen hatchback that was stolen from a driveway in Somerset Township Saturday night into Sunday morning. Between 10 p.m. on July 30 and 9 a.m. on July 31, an unknown person took a 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with PA registration LWF9598 from someone’s […]
Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
State police chase stolen car through multiple Central Pa. counties
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County. According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at […]
PA Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV During One-Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rolled over multiple times on a Maryland roadway, state police announced. John Thomas Green III, 51, was driving his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander in Washington County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown when he unexpectedly crashed, authorities said.
Bedford County man accused of running over dog twice
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man is facing charges after being accused of backing over a woman’s dog before putting his truck into drive and running over it again, according to state police. Harold Ritchey, 58, is facing charges after police were called to a home on Dunnings Creek Road in West […]
Couple found deceased in Pleasant View area home
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of an older couple in their residence on Martinsburg Road. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said on Monday that deputies were called to a home in the 10,000 block of Martinsburg Road on Friday, July 29 at 5:55 p.m. in response to a report of unattended deaths.
At least 7 motorcycles involved in crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Westmoreland County on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on White Cloud Road in the Allegheny Township area around 1 p.m. White Cloud Road is serving as the detour...
Red Cross called to assist residents after a house fire in Fayette County
REPUBLIC, Pa. — The Red Cross was called to assist residents after a house was heavily damaged by a fire in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews responded to a fire on Johnson Avenue in Republic at around 3:54 p.m. Six different fire departments had crews on the scene....
Motorcycle crashes following police pursuit in Fayette County
DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcycle crashed following a police pursuit in Fayette County on Friday morning. The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. on Route 119 at Oglevee Lane in Dunbar Township. 911 dispatchers said the motorcyclist refused medical treatment and was taken into custody by Connellsville Police. There...
I-81 S right lane closed in Frederick County for emergency bridge repair
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this Tuesday afternoon, August 2, near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.
2 killed in Fayette crash
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Uniontown on Thursday afternoon, Fayette County 911 said. The crash occurred at about 5:25 p.m. along Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township. The identities of the victims were not available. Three other people were injured and flown from the scene...
Berkeley County Deputy arrest driver that endangered 10
The Panhandle News Network reports that a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested an extremely dangerous driver who endangered at least 10 lives. The Deputy spotted a vehicle with Virginia registration traveling at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles down Interstate 81. Before the traffic stop...
Rail work to close road in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Somerset County rail work has started and closed a road according to officials. Work started on Monday, August 1, and is set to be completed on Friday, August 5. The maintenance work to the railroad crossing will leave 1764 Garrett Road Rockwood closed. The road will only be closed at […]
15 Best Things to Do in Cumberland (MD)
Resting in an Appalachian mountainscape, the city of Cumberland developed as an industrial center in the mid-19th century at a nexus point in the region’s road, railroad and canal networks. Now a destination for tourists, Cumberland is still a crossroads, and you can ride the awe-inspiring Western Maryland Scenic...
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
2 dead, 3 injured in Georges Township crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people died in a crash on Thursday in Fayette County.The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township, county 911 told KDKA-TV. Three other people were injured, officials said. No word on the extent of their injuries. Police are investigating the crash.
14-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Tyrone, police chief confirms
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Tyrone police say they responded to a fatal accidental shooting around 12:51 p.m. on Thursday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of W. 15th Street in Tyrone. The Tyrone Police Chief, Jessica Walk told 6 News a 14-year old male victim had a...
