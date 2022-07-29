Senior Network Raises $50,000 at First Annual Golf Classic

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
50,000-Square-Foot Supermarket Opened In Staten IslandBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Related
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
Congratulations to Toms River East on the big NJ Little League win!
Toms River East 12-year-old Little Leaguers are one step closer to a world championship. This past weekend they defeated the all-star team from Rutherford, 9-0. This is the second state championship in a row for the Ocean County All-Stars. This is the first time the team has repeated a championship...
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tmpresale.com
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasonss concert in Red Bank, NJ Nov 10, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons presale code has just been added! For a very limited time you can buy tickets before the general public. Right now is the best time to buy your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Purchase your tickets as quickly as you can to see Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in Red Bank.
The Best Fun for Your Family is Sitting in the Heart of Monmouth County, NJ
During the summer, we tend to run towards the water but there are plenty of things to do throughout Monmouth County. Going to a county fair gives you a sense of community and strongly supports locals. The Monmouth County Fair is about to wrap up for the 2022 season. Filled...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT – LIST OF PARTICIPATING TOWNS
Tonight is National Night Out! Local Police Departments will be hosting free activities and events aimed at strengthening partnerships between law enforcement and the community. Come out and meet your neighbors and have some fun!
thecoaster.net
Asbury Together Announces Ticket
Asbury Park City Councilman Jesse Kendle (left) and Mayor John Moor are running together in the November election. Asbury Park Mayor John Moor and Councilman Jesse Kendle announced they will be seeking four-year terms in the Nov. 8 Asbury Park election. Both were elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018 and will be running again as the Asbury Together ticket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delicious! The Best Donut Shops in Ocean County, New Jersey
Grab a cup of coffee and a donut and yes that's a nice treat. A coffee and a donut do hand and hand like milk and cookies lol the thing is where do you go for the best donuts here in Ocean County?. You at home responded via our social...
New Ocean County Bakery in Tuckerton is Open with a “Stranger Things” Connection
Two things we love to lead within our articles for you at home are "delicious" and "local". This time around we have both for you in this story. This story comes to you from Southern Ocean County. The new Ocean County shop is located in Tuckerton right along Route 9 (161 E. Main Street) in the Seaport Plaza.
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toms River Towing Operator Recognized for Gift of Kindness
by Jillian Messina, TRPD TOMS RIVER, NJ – When Mike from Freedom Towing & Recovery,...
Big-name concerts you won’t want to miss this fall in New Jersey
From big-name artists like Post Malone and Mary J. Blige to country music festivals, New Jersey offers a wide range of concerts at multiple different venues this upcoming fall season. Here are just a few of these performances you can go see and enjoy. Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. My...
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
Party’s over for trespassers at TikTok-worthy ‘blue hole’ in Manchester, NJ
MANCHESTER — A special enforcement detail at Heritage Minerals during the weekend led to over 200 summons being issued after police found hundreds of people illegally using the area around the lake. Manchester police for years have reminded residents that the 7,000-acre area that includes parts of Manchester, Berkeley,...
Whistleblowing Rec Director settles lawsuit against N.J. town
The longtime Recreation Director in Highland Park has settled the whistleblower lawsuit she filed against the borough for $125,000, records show. Andrea Costas claimed she was fired in 2021 after a long-running dispute with Borough Administrator Teri Jover over how the Recreation Department was being run and alleged safety hazards at the Highland Park Community Center.
Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers killed in 1777 found in N.J. field
In a remarkable find that adds a new chapter to New Jersey’s distinguished Revolutionary War history, the 245-year-old remains of a group of soldiers have been found in a field in Gloucester County near the site of a key battle in the nation’s fight for independence. An archeological...
Atlantic City Child Luring Operation Nets 17 Men Preying Upon Children Online
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A child luring operation conducted by concerned citizen groups who reported...
Shore News Network
107K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0