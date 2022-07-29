ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carjacking reported in White Marsh, business robbed on Joppa Road

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
Essex man killed in Cecil County boat explosion

ESSEX, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating after an Essex man was killed in a weekend boat explosion in Cecil County. Authorities say Michael Steinmetz, 69, died in Saturday night’s explosion on the Bohemia River. A good Samaritan tried to save Steinmetz but he was pronounced dead at...
51-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hagerstown

BALTIMORE -- A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man died Tuesday afternoon after he was ejected from his SUV in a single-vehicle collision, Maryland State Police said.The victim, identified as John Thomas Green III, was ejected from his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander after his vehicle went off Downsville Pike for an unknown reason and overturned several times, police said.State troopers responded to the scene of Downsville Pike prior to Rench Road about 1:20 p.m. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.Downsville Pike was closed about 90 minutes following the crash.Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
1 dead in Cecil County boat explosion over weekend

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A boat exploded Saturday night, leaving a man dead and another person injured. Maryland Natural Resources Police said the boat exploded just after 7 p.m. near Veazey Cove in Cecil County. NRP said an officer and a good Samaritan attempted life-saving measures. NRP identified the...
Body found on the side of a Baltimore County road

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police say a body was found on the side of a road in Baltimore County on Sunday afternoon. Around 11:00AM, homicide detectives responded to the 1400 block of Diffendall Road in reference to a body that had been discovered. Officials say the decomposing body was...
Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said. 
Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance

BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.
