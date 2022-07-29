www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Nottingham MD
Carjacking reported in White Marsh, business robbed on Joppa Road
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
Nottingham MD
Essex man killed in Cecil County boat explosion
ESSEX, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating after an Essex man was killed in a weekend boat explosion in Cecil County. Authorities say Michael Steinmetz, 69, died in Saturday night’s explosion on the Bohemia River. A good Samaritan tried to save Steinmetz but he was pronounced dead at...
Elderly Man Reported Missing in Pikesville
PIKESVILLE, MD – Police in Pikesville have issued an alert for a missing elderly man....
Baltimore Police Searching for Hit and Run Suspect in Fatal Crash
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for a male suspect wanted for a...
Windsor Mill Teen Reported Missing
WINDSOR MILL, MD – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing in Windsor Mill. The...
Baltimore Police Search For Hit And Run Suspect Who Killed Motorcyclist
BALTIMORE,MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is looking for information about a hit and run...
51-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Hagerstown
BALTIMORE -- A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man died Tuesday afternoon after he was ejected from his SUV in a single-vehicle collision, Maryland State Police said.The victim, identified as John Thomas Green III, was ejected from his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander after his vehicle went off Downsville Pike for an unknown reason and overturned several times, police said.State troopers responded to the scene of Downsville Pike prior to Rench Road about 1:20 p.m. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.Downsville Pike was closed about 90 minutes following the crash.Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
Decomposed Body Found in Near Essex Skypark
ESSEX, MD – Police in Baltimore County have reported the discovery of a decomposing body...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in Cecil County boat explosion over weekend
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A boat exploded Saturday night, leaving a man dead and another person injured. Maryland Natural Resources Police said the boat exploded just after 7 p.m. near Veazey Cove in Cecil County. NRP said an officer and a good Samaritan attempted life-saving measures. NRP identified the...
foxbaltimore.com
Body found on the side of a Baltimore County road
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police say a body was found on the side of a road in Baltimore County on Sunday afternoon. Around 11:00AM, homicide detectives responded to the 1400 block of Diffendall Road in reference to a body that had been discovered. Officials say the decomposing body was...
Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.
15-Year-Old Damascus Boy Reported Missing
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations...
Two Teens Injured in Hit and Run Hospitalized in Stable Condition
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating a hit-and-run that sent two teens to...
19-year-old killed after car crash in Baltimore County
Baltimore County police announce the death of 19-year-old Catherine Pratt after a fatal car crash Sunday night.
27 Year-Old Man Shot In The Head And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that left a 27 year-old...
Man Wanted After Hit And Run Kills Motorcyclist Outside Baltimore Gas Station
Police are seeking to identify a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run involving a motorcycle in Baltimore, authorities say. A security image of the suspect has been released after he was allegedly involved in the fatal crash in the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, according to Baltimore police.
Ambulance destroyed in crash on Rt. 40 in White Marsh overnight
An ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital was destroyed in an overnight crash along Pulaski Highway in White Marsh.
Three Charged for Beating, Kidnapping, Killing 56-Year-Old Man in Claymont
CLAYMONT, DE – Two men have been arrested and one other remains a fugitive at...
Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance
BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.
Howard County Daily Crime Report: Armed Carjacking in Columbia
COLUMBIA, MD – A victim was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night in Columbia. According to...
