Where to Watch and Stream Omen III: The Final Conflict Free Online

On July 25th, news broke that legendary character actor, Paul Sorvino, passed away at 83 years old. Known for his iconic role as Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s GoodFellas, the actor was more than a mobster, he was also the father of Mira Sorvino, who won an Oscar. Sadly, at the time of his passing, his wife, Dee Dee, wrote, “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.” While Sorvino graced every available format to showcase his talents, he always remembered his time on the first season of Law & Order.

