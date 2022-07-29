www.shorenewsnetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hammonton man held, Atlantic City man released in child luring cases
A Hammonton man arrested after he allegedly tried to meet a 15-year-old boy in Egg Harbor Township for sex will stay in jail. Raymond Effinger Jr., 53, was ordered held Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway. But the judge released Bruce Cahan, a 77-year-old Atlantic City man whose attorney,...
Atlantic City Child Luring Operation Nets 17 Men Preying Upon Children Online
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A child luring operation conducted by concerned citizen groups who reported...
fox29.com
Police: Citizens groups help arrest 17 men who attempted to lure children in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Seventeen suspects are off the streets thanks to the actions of concerned citizens groups, according to Atlantic City police. All 17 men are accused of attempting to lure children. They were arrested over the past two weeks, beginning July 16. Police say the arrests were the...
YouTubers help police arrest 17 by tricking alleged child predators
Seventeen men have been arrested and charged with child luring by the Atlantic City Police after a pair of YouTubers tricked them into believing they were meeting minors for sex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Runaway Atlantic City teen found safe, police say
Atlantic City police say a teen missing since last Wednesday has been found safe. Haniyah Graves, 14, was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue in the city’s Chelsea Heights section. She was believed to be with a male friend, possibly in the area of Ohio...
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
Arrest Made In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County man, authorities said. Miguel A Barea was located and arrested without incident, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The shooting occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of S Main Road and...
Prosecutor: Suspect Arrested for Fatally Shooting Vineland, NJ, Man
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in Vineland late Saturday night. At around 11:45 PM, officers with the Vineland Police Department were called to the 1100 block of East Elmer Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Vehicle After Crashing on the Black Horse Pike
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A joyride for three Camden teens in a stolen vehicle ended...
N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering Toddler Because He Was 'Obstacle' to Her Extramarital Affair
A New Jersey woman will likely spend the rest of her life in prison now that a jury has convicted her of the 2018 killing of her 17-month-old son, PEOPLE learns. Heather Reynolds, 44, was found guilty last Thursday of murder, possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from prosecutors in Camden County.
200 people caught trespassing at private Heritage Minerals lake in New Jersey
If you were planning on visiting the Heritage Minerals site in Manchester, New Jersey, for summer activities, you might want to think twice before stepping onto the property.
Body Camera Footage Of Non-Fatal Shooting Released
PLEASANTVILLE – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released video footage from multiple body worn cameras, as well as 911 audio recordings, of a non-fatal shooting that involved a police officer. On May 24, an officer shot Jalial Whitted, 37, of Pleasantville in Pleasantville, Atlantic County, while responding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
Vineland man convicted of woman’s murder, desecrating body
A Vineland man was found guilty of murdering a woman and desecrating her remains this week. “I tortured her,” Dennis Parrish allegedly told investigators, according to the affidavit. Tonya Cook, 32, died of blunt-force trauma inside Parrish’s home, jurors were told. He then drove the remains to a farm...
Hammonton Gazette
Home camera leads to arrest
HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting
A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash
WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
Vineland Man Shot and Killed, Suspect in Custody
VINELAND, NJ – Police have arrested 26-year-old Miguel A. Barea for a Saturday night shooting...
fox29.com
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
987thecoast.com
Man Charged With Murder in Cumberland County
Authorities in Cumberland County announced the arrest of 26 year old Miguel Barea who is accused in the murder of 27 year old George Gonzalez of Vineland. Police say Gonzalez’s body was found in a car that crashed into a home late Saturday night near South Main Street and East Elmer Road. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shore News Network
107K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0