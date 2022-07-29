ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County man, authorities said. Miguel A Barea was located and arrested without incident, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The shooting occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of S Main Road and...
VINELAND, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Body Camera Footage Of Non-Fatal Shooting Released

PLEASANTVILLE – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released video footage from multiple body worn cameras, as well as 911 audio recordings, of a non-fatal shooting that involved a police officer. On May 24, an officer shot Jalial Whitted, 37, of Pleasantville in Pleasantville, Atlantic County, while responding...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BreakingAC

Vineland man convicted of woman's murder, desecrating body

A Vineland man was found guilty of murdering a woman and desecrating her remains this week. “I tortured her,” Dennis Parrish allegedly told investigators, according to the affidavit. Tonya Cook, 32, died of blunt-force trauma inside Parrish’s home, jurors were told. He then drove the remains to a farm...
VINELAND, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Home camera leads to arrest

HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting

A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash

WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
fox29.com

Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
987thecoast.com

Man Charged With Murder in Cumberland County

Authorities in Cumberland County announced the arrest of 26 year old Miguel Barea who is accused in the murder of 27 year old George Gonzalez of Vineland. Police say Gonzalez’s body was found in a car that crashed into a home late Saturday night near South Main Street and East Elmer Road. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

