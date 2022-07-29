JC takes second place in American Legion state tournament

MONITEAU COUNTY — As the Moniteau County Fair started Saturday, winners were announced for the youth art show on Sunday. According to Missy Hineman, Chairperson of the Moniteau County Fair Youth Art Show, Moniteau County art teachers and school teachers brought their students' best artwork from the year to the art hall at the fair where it was judged.

MONITEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO