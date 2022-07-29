ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

JC takes second place in American Legion state tournament

By Tony Mullen
krcgtv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Tigers kick off fall camp

COLUMBIA — Missouri football opened fall camp Monday. The Tigers are getting ready for the season opener against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, September 1. While the quarterback battle is unsettled to start camp, head coach Eli Drinkwitz says several spots are up for grabs. Hear from Drinkwitz in the video above.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Moniteau County Fair hosts youth art show

MONITEAU COUNTY — As the Moniteau County Fair started Saturday, winners were announced for the youth art show on Sunday. According to Missy Hineman, Chairperson of the Moniteau County Fair Youth Art Show, Moniteau County art teachers and school teachers brought their students' best artwork from the year to the art hall at the fair where it was judged.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Mizzou football gears up for fall camp

The Mizzou football team begins fall camp Monday morning in Columbia. Prior to the open of camp, players spoke to the media Sunday afternoon. Of the many storylines going into camp, the biggest is the four-way quarterback battle. Camp will run through August, with opening night set for September 1...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Jefferson City, MO
Sedalia, MO
Sports
krcgtv.com

Update on Missouri Task Force 1 efforts in Kentucky

Missouri Task Force 1 continued to help in the aftermath of flooding in Kentucky. The task force is sending two more human remains detection K-9s to search through debris for victims. Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the team drove through the night Saturday and started...
KENTUCKY STATE
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Council approves millions of dollars for ARPA funding

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council voted to approve several measures, amounting to millions of dollars, of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act in their meeting Tuesday night. More than $5 million in federal dollars is going toward expenditures in the Capital City, ranging from a soccer...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Kentucky to help with flood

Saturday afternoon the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) to help assist in the Kentucky Flood. MO-TF1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District. The Boone County Fire Protection District made the announcement on its Facebook. In the post, it stated MO-TF1 is...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#American Legion Baseball#St Joseph Post
krcgtv.com

Slow-moving train hits truck in Mexico, driver injured

A man was injured after his truck was hit by a train on Saturday. The Mexico Department of Public Safety said it happened Saturday at 8:22 a.m. at the Jefferson Street railroad crossing. Mark Taylor, 63, of Belleville, IL, was delivering diesel fuel to the depot. Taylor tried to turn...
MEXICO, MO
krcgtv.com

Second man charged with stealing from site of new Rocheport Bridge arrested

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Cooper County Sheriff's Office says a second man charged with stealing from the Missouri River Bridge construction site near Rocheport has been arrested. Joshua Coates, 41, of Rocheport, was taken into custody Monday according to a Facebook post. Ryan Dickinson, 36, was arrested last week.
ROCHEPORT, MO
krcgtv.com

Over 130 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

A Camden County Sheriff's Deputy arrested a Colorado man for having more than 130 pounds of marijuana in his possession while conducting a traffic stop Saturday evening. The Sheriff's Deputy conducted the traffic stop on the man for having an expired out-of-state temporary license plate. The Camden County Sheriff's office...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy