JC takes second place in American Legion state tournament

Tigers kick off fall camp
COLUMBIA — Missouri football opened fall camp Monday. The Tigers are getting ready for the season opener against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, September 1. While the quarterback battle is unsettled to start camp, head coach Eli Drinkwitz says several spots are up for grabs. Hear from Drinkwitz in the video above.
Roy Lovelady defeats Karl Skala in Columbia Third Ward Council Special Election
COLUMBIA — Columbia had a new Third Ward Councilman after an historic runoff election on Tuesday. Challenger Roy Lovelady defeated incumbent Karl Skala by 150 votes during a Special Election. The two men tied at exactly 1,102 votes each on the April 5th ballot. It was the only tie...
Moniteau County Fair hosts youth art show
MONITEAU COUNTY — As the Moniteau County Fair started Saturday, winners were announced for the youth art show on Sunday. According to Missy Hineman, Chairperson of the Moniteau County Fair Youth Art Show, Moniteau County art teachers and school teachers brought their students' best artwork from the year to the art hall at the fair where it was judged.
Mizzou football gears up for fall camp
The Mizzou football team begins fall camp Monday morning in Columbia. Prior to the open of camp, players spoke to the media Sunday afternoon. Of the many storylines going into camp, the biggest is the four-way quarterback battle. Camp will run through August, with opening night set for September 1...
Update on Missouri Task Force 1 efforts in Kentucky
Missouri Task Force 1 continued to help in the aftermath of flooding in Kentucky. The task force is sending two more human remains detection K-9s to search through debris for victims. Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the team drove through the night Saturday and started...
Boone County voters can expect a special election on their ballots Tuesday
Voters in Boone County can expect to see a special election on their ballots Tuesday. A special election was forced after City of Columbia Third Ward Incumbent Karl Skala and Challenger Roy Lovelady each finished election night in April with 1,102 votes. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said a tie...
Jefferson City Council approves millions of dollars for ARPA funding
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council voted to approve several measures, amounting to millions of dollars, of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act in their meeting Tuesday night. More than $5 million in federal dollars is going toward expenditures in the Capital City, ranging from a soccer...
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Kentucky to help with flood
Saturday afternoon the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) to help assist in the Kentucky Flood. MO-TF1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District. The Boone County Fire Protection District made the announcement on its Facebook. In the post, it stated MO-TF1 is...
Columbia residents voice concerns over homelessness at city council meeting
Columbia — Monday's city council meeting covered a wide bevy of topics as the 2023 fiscal year approaches. Perhaps the most pressing was the issue of homelessness in Columbia. In particular, the Wabash Bus Station no longer housing homeless people has sparked concerns from residents of not only the...
Slow-moving train hits truck in Mexico, driver injured
A man was injured after his truck was hit by a train on Saturday. The Mexico Department of Public Safety said it happened Saturday at 8:22 a.m. at the Jefferson Street railroad crossing. Mark Taylor, 63, of Belleville, IL, was delivering diesel fuel to the depot. Taylor tried to turn...
Second man charged with stealing from site of new Rocheport Bridge arrested
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Cooper County Sheriff's Office says a second man charged with stealing from the Missouri River Bridge construction site near Rocheport has been arrested. Joshua Coates, 41, of Rocheport, was taken into custody Monday according to a Facebook post. Ryan Dickinson, 36, was arrested last week.
Over 130 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop
A Camden County Sheriff's Deputy arrested a Colorado man for having more than 130 pounds of marijuana in his possession while conducting a traffic stop Saturday evening. The Sheriff's Deputy conducted the traffic stop on the man for having an expired out-of-state temporary license plate. The Camden County Sheriff's office...
