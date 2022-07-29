Work group beginning the process of removing debris from Fourpole Creek in Huntington

wchstv.com
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
wchstv.com
'This is by far the worst I've seen it,' Mingo County resident says of flooding
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As Kentucky copes with terrible flooding, parts of West Virginia also were getting hammered Monday. Mingo County was hit hard by heavy rains, left with nowhere to go, but into people’s yards and homes. Water rushed through the streets in Chattaroy. In Delbarton,...
wchstv.com
Kanawha high school students working on furniture for new W.Va. court deliver first pieces
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Herbert Hoover High School students who have been working over the summer to build furniture for West Virginia’s new intermediate court got to deliver and install the first set of benches recently. Lane Ramsey and Josh Stuart, along with several Herbert Hoover...
wchstv.com
Attorneys for city of Huntington, Cabell County appeal judge's ruling in opioid trial
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Attorneys for the city of Huntington and Cabell County officially filed an appeal Tuesday of a ruling in a landmark opioid trial after a judge ruled in favor of three major drug distributors. The appeal, filed in U.S. Fourth Circuit of Appeals, seeks to...
wchstv.com
Flooding causes headaches in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Overnight was marked with scattered reports of flash flooding and wind damage in Ohio and West Virginia. Radar estimates indicate Meigs County, Ohio, saw 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time. That was enough to flood Main Street in Rutland, Ohio, trapping people in their homes.
Metro News
Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
WSAZ
Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Flash flooding was reported Monday morning in parts of Mingo County after a round of heavy rain. According to the National Weather Service, there were reports Williamson Creek out of its banks and flooding Vinson Street. There are also reports the Vinson Street underpass...
wchstv.com
W.Va. cities, counties cut $400 million settlement with major opioid distributors
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lawyers for West Virginia’s counties and cities said they have reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson - the “big three” of opioid distributors. The lead attorneys indicate it is the highest per capita payout in the country...
West Virginia has Unique Airbnb’s that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
Metro News
Hurricane, W.Va. lends aid to flood ravaged Whitesburg, Ky.
HURRICANE, W.Va. — A team from the city of Hurricane, West Virginia has arrived in the flood ravaged town of Whitesburg, Kentucky ready to help in any way they can. The ten member crew is a “mobile infrastructure response team.”. “It’s our utility and street department folks. They’re...
wchstv.com
W.Va special needs classroom described as place of 'torture' as judge sentences teacher
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's a story that made headlines and sparked change in West Virginia law when it comes to penalties for teachers abusing students and cameras in special needs classrooms. On Tuesday, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge sentenced a now former special education teacher to the...
Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit. Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in […]
wchstv.com
SNAP Stretch program leaders seek state funding for long-term sustainability
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A program that can double or even triple a family's food budget in West Virginia is running low on funding. Throughout the pandemic, the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition has used federal COVID relief dollars and local funding to keep the SNAP Stretch program going.
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Kentucky police department hit by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
Search for Lawrence County, KY man with dementia continues
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The search for Don Gussler, a man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday, continues. According to Lawrence County Emergency Management, Don Gussler is 82 years old and from Adams, Kentucky. They say Gussler was last wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. A search team made […]
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
