Work group beginning the process of removing debris from Fourpole Creek in Huntington

By SHANNON STOWERS
wchstv.com
 4 days ago
wchstv.com

#Urban Construction
wchstv.com

Flooding causes headaches in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Overnight was marked with scattered reports of flash flooding and wind damage in Ohio and West Virginia. Radar estimates indicate Meigs County, Ohio, saw 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time. That was enough to flood Main Street in Rutland, Ohio, trapping people in their homes.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Hurricane, W.Va. lends aid to flood ravaged Whitesburg, Ky.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A team from the city of Hurricane, West Virginia has arrived in the flood ravaged town of Whitesburg, Kentucky ready to help in any way they can. The ten member crew is a “mobile infrastructure response team.”. “It’s our utility and street department folks. They’re...
HURRICANE, WV
Lootpress

Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit. Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor

Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search for Lawrence County, KY man with dementia continues

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The search for Don Gussler, a man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday, continues. According to Lawrence County Emergency Management, Don Gussler is 82 years old and from Adams, Kentucky. They say Gussler was last wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. A search team made […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
UPI News

West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

