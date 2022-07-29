Grebert sworn in as Clarinda Police Officer

www.kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Glenwood woman booked on no contact order
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman is in custody following Sunday arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Amanda Kay Berglund was arrested shortly after 9:05 p.m. on 288th Lane near Glenwood. Authorities say Berglund was arrested on a no contact order. Berglund was taken to the Mills County Jail...
Shenandoah man arrested for domestic assault
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested Monday evening on domestic assault charges. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of South Center Street around 11:30 p.m. for a domestic situation. Following an investigation, officers arrested 38-year-old David Anthony Chambers on a charge of domestic abuse simple assault -- first offense.
Glenwood man booked for driving while barred
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his Friday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 45-year-old Ross Messinger was arrested for driving while barred. Messinger was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Creston Police Report Three Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamieson Reed of Creston on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities released him on a $1,000 bond. Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Amanda Jones of Creston on Saturday at Oak and Summit Street for driving while suspended...
Prescott man injured in Missouri crash
(Platte City) -- An Adams County man was hurt in a single vehicle crash in Missouri Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the wreck around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say 47-year-old Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott was driving a 2014 Nissan Armada southbound on Interstate 29 near Platte City when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Sheriff suspects Falls City pair of cocaine
FALLS CITY -- David Winters and Haley Loyd, both of Falls City, were arrested July 29 for suspicion of possession of cocaine. Winters is also suspected of driving under the influence and obstructing a peace officer. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office also reports the arrest of Andrea Scates of Dawson...
2 injured after tree falls on vehicles in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- Two people were injured and one man hospitalized after a tree fell on two occupied vehicles in Council Bluffs Tuesday. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of Stahl and Madison avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Authorities say a full size tree split near its base and fell across Madison Avenue, landing on two vehicles. Three adults and one juvenile were in one vehicle and were able to exit. One of the occupants sustained minor injuries.
Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs
What are the odds? You're driving down a city street and a tree falls on top of your car. People living near Kountze Park in Omaha are letting us know how a quarter million dollars should be spent on the park. Mural remembering Mollie Tibbetts. Updated: 5 hours ago. A...
Fremont County Sheriff's Office honors Deputy Gilbert Androy
(Sidney) -- As the 25th anniversary approaches of a fallen Fremont County deputy, the Sheriff's Office is ensuring his legacy lives on. In honor of Deputy Gilbert Glen Androy, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office has placed a memorial decal on the passenger side of the vehicle driven by Deputy Mike Wake. His badge number is 36-6, the same number worn by Androy back in 1997 for his just six days with the sheriff's office. Androy previously served for 11 years with the Mills County Sheriff's Office, including time as chief deputy. On October 13, 1997, Deputy Androy was killed after falling down a flight of stairs and striking his head while on a domestic assault call outside Sidney. Androy's official end of watch was October 15, just two days later. Fremont County Deputy Andrew Wake tells KMA News the idea for the decal came after discussions surrounding badge number retirements following the tragic passing of Deputy Melvin Richardson earlier this year. After conversations with his father, Deputy Mike Wake, and Androy's widow, Chris, instead of retiring Androy's number, Wake says the decal would be placed in a unique location on the sheriff's vehicle.
Iowa man receives 42 months in jail for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced on Friday that a man from Iowa will serve 3.5 years in prison for having a firearm. According to court documents, 27-year-old Dylan McKeown, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm for 42 months. There is no parole in the federal system and when McKeown is released from prison, he will have a three-year term of supervised release.
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.
McClelland man sentenced for illegally distributing prescriptions for dogs
(Cedar Rapids) -- A Pottawattamie County man and former head of the Iowa Greyhound Association has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for an illegal dog pharmacy operation. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa announced that 57-year-old Jon Stidham of McClelland was sentenced in...
Larry D. Filkins, 85 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Page County board okays 'Shenandoah Hills' wind project application
(Clarinda) -- Despite numerous continued and new concerns raised by residents, a long debated wind turbine project has received approval from Page County officials. By a 2-1 vote at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved Invenergy's permit application for its "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah, which straddles the Page-Fremont County line. The approval came after a lengthy public comment period and discussion with Page County Horizons regarding multiple concerns with the project. The proposal also came despite a new concern raised by numerous residents about five turbines that would be constructed on or near a Buckeye Partners petroleum line that also runs within a mile of multiple residents. Reading from a letter from a Buckeye Partners representative, Page County Resident Jesse Stimson says the company has reached no agreement with Invenergy regarding the five turbines' locations.
Loretta Terry, 89, Bedford, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels.
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting. Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds. One of the...
Fire reported at Bunge's Red Oak operation
(Red Oak) -- Firefighters battled a fire for nearly two hours at the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak early Sunday morning. According to the Montgomery County Emergency Management, the Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched to the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak shortly after 1 AM Sunday morning for a reported fire within the building.
Kathryn Martin, 79 of Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
