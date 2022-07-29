Crash on I-79 North in Elkview area snarls traffic

wchstv.com
Two taken to hospital after crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say this came in just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Person flown to hospital after ATV and truck crash in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A person was flown to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries after an ATV and a truck crashed on Sand Gap Road in Lincoln County. According to West Hamlin Fire & Rescue, this happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the helicopter landed at the Guyan Valley Middle […]
WDTV
Braxton County West Virginia dealing with flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The flooding in the region continues now in Braxton County. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Residents in the Flatwoods area experienced some serious water. On the Elk Creek River, the Sutton Dam is releasing hundreds of thousands of gallons of water to help alleviate some of the flooding on the other side.
wchstv.com
'This is by far the worst I've seen it,' Mingo County resident says of flooding
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As Kentucky copes with terrible flooding, parts of West Virginia also were getting hammered Monday. Mingo County was hit hard by heavy rains, left with nowhere to go, but into people’s yards and homes. Water rushed through the streets in Chattaroy. In Delbarton,...
WSAZ
Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Flash flooding was reported Monday morning in parts of Mingo County after a round of heavy rain. According to the National Weather Service, there were reports Williamson Creek out of its banks and flooding Vinson Street. There are also reports the Vinson Street underpass...
WTAP
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Road in Parkersburg are a total loss
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 8/1/2022 7:27 P.M. Two trailer homes are a total loss after they caught on fire on School Road in Parkersburg. A trailer home on School Road in Parkersburg is a total loss. The call came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday. WTAP has a reporter...
wchstv.com
Flooding causes headaches in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Overnight was marked with scattered reports of flash flooding and wind damage in Ohio and West Virginia. Radar estimates indicate Meigs County, Ohio, saw 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time. That was enough to flood Main Street in Rutland, Ohio, trapping people in their homes.
One taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dunbar
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Fletcher Avenue in Dunbar. Metro 911 officials say this came in around 8:48 p.m. They say they do not know the extent of the injuries. The Dunbar Police Department, the Dunbar Fire Department […]
WSAZ
Tractor trailer accident closes northbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders in Kanawha County are urging drivers to find an alternate route after an accident has shutdown the northbound lanes Interstate 79 Friday morning. Dispatchers at Metro 911 said a tractor trailer turned onto its side near mile marker 8, right before the Elkview...
One dead after shooting on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 500 block of Wyoming Street on Charleston’s West Side. According to Charleston Police, 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. It happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. Police say the victim and […]
Metro News
Police: Shooter and victim in fatal shooting both thought gun was unloaded
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died Monday night at a residence on Charleston’s West Side after being shot in the head. Charleston police said Dominque Poindexter 22, of Charleston, and a friend had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all evening at a house in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Police said they were also playing with a firearm that both thought was unloaded.
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Kentucky police department hit by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
Metro News
Man accused of killing Capital HS student appears for pre-trial hearing in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit went through several pre-trial motions Tuesday ahead of a trial of a man accused of killing a Capital High School student last year. Dekotis Thomas, 20, appeared virtually for a pre-trial hearing before being set to go on trial Aug....
What happened around the area? Recapping this past week’s weather
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — On your typical week, sometimes you have relaxed and calming weather days. But this past week, Mother Nature showed us that she can also have her intense ones. This past week, roughly from July 25th, 2022 to Friday, July 29th, proved to be an active week thanks in part due to […]
wchstv.com
Police: Charleston man fatally shot by friend who thought gun was empty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:45 a.m., 8/2/22. A man was killed late Monday night in Charleston after accidentally being shot in the head by a friend, investigators said. Dominique Poindexter, 22, of Charleston was killed when his friend fired what was thought to be an unloaded gun in...
One injured after two-vehicle rollover crash in Milton
MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says a two-vehicle crash with entrapment occurred on South Main Street in Milton. The vehicle was turned on its topped, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also say one person was trapped and freed, and one person was injured with a potential headwound. The call came in to 911 around […]
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
WOWK
Tornado warning ends in Braxton, Nicholas counties
UPDATE: (6:40 p.m.) – The StormTracker 13 Team says the severe area has moved out of Braxton and Nicholas counties. The storm is still moving through Webster County according to the VIPIR Real Time Radar. According to Braxton Emergency Management officials two roll-over crashes were reported on I-79 north...
Campers stranded on ‘island’ in Nicholas County floodwaters
UPDATE (9:43 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27): First responders who were on the scene are sharing more details about the campers stranded on an island in Nicholas County. They say this happened in the Gauley River at Mason’s Branch near Drennen. Crews that assisted include Summersville, Fayetteville and Smithers fire departments. The Nation Park Service […]
