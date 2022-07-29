Toll booth lanes reopen on West Virginia Turnpike after tractor trailer crash

wchstv.com
Related
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 total dipped again Tuesday in West Virginia as hospitalizations increased and two more deaths were reported. The deaths – an 81-year-old man from Ohio County and an 88-year-old woman from Brooke County – pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,163, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
'This is by far the worst I've seen it,' Mingo County resident says of flooding
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As Kentucky copes with terrible flooding, parts of West Virginia also were getting hammered Monday. Mingo County was hit hard by heavy rains, left with nowhere to go, but into people’s yards and homes. Water rushed through the streets in Chattaroy. In Delbarton,...
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. on Monday; active case total dips
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported as the active case total dipped Monday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll to 7,161 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WV lawmaker arrested for driving revoked DUI
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia House of Delegates member Clifton “Clif” Moore was arrested Monday on a DUI charge. Reports from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department indicate that the arrest was made Monday, August 1, for two counts of driving revoked DUI (2nd offense.) The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Flood watch expanded to cover most of West Virginia, eastern Kentucky
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:15 p.m., 8/1/22. A flood watch has been expanded to include most of West Virginia and will remain in effect until Tuesday. The National Weather Service updated its flood watch area to include most of West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio, following storms Monday have drenched an already-soaked region or are expected to.
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Kentucky police department hit by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Kanawha high school students working on furniture for new W.Va. court deliver first pieces
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Herbert Hoover High School students who have been working over the summer to build furniture for West Virginia’s new intermediate court got to deliver and install the first set of benches recently. Lane Ramsey and Josh Stuart, along with several Herbert Hoover...
WTRF
Chinese rocket crash Saturday; will it land in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in northern West Virginia?. Morgantown native, scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation.
wchstv.com
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities brace for the possibility of more storms and flash floods. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death...
wchstv.com
W.Va. cities, counties cut $400 million settlement with major opioid distributors
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lawyers for West Virginia’s counties and cities said they have reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson - the “big three” of opioid distributors. The lead attorneys indicate it is the highest per capita payout in the country...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
'More tough news': Kentucky flooding death toll climbs to 35
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:30 p.m., 8/1/22. The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky jumped to 35 Monday afternoon, the state's governor said. Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update on social media that officials have confirmed five more deaths from the flooding that hit the region last week.
Roads to avoid in Southern WV due to severe weather
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Several places in our region are seeing high water covering roadways. Here are locations drivers are urged to avoid via each county’s dispatch. Fayette County Stanaford Road – High water Route 612 in Mossy – Tree down on roadway Check this story periodically, as it will be updated with the latest […]
wchstv.com
Attorneys announce $400 million settlement with opioid distributors in W.Va. suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:16 p.m. 8/01/22. Attorneys representing West Virginia counties and cities in opioid litigation pending against three major opioid distributors on Monday announced that a $400 million settlement has been reached in the case. The settlement was reached with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and...
LAW・
wchstv.com
Federal officials warn Ky. flood victims of potential scam operations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky flood victims should be wary of scam operations when applying for federal aid. Federal officials are warning Kentuckians of scammers aiming to steal money or personal information from victims. The Federal Emergency Management Agency reports that staff and housing inspectors always carry photo identification...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman floats dog in container while swimming to rooftop to escape recent Kentucky flooding
WHITESBURG, KY (WWAY) — An amazing story has come out of a disastrous situation in Kentucky. Record flooding caused by massive amounts of rainfall in a short period of time has destroyed numerous homes and led to the deaths of at least 8 people across the state. But for...
wchstv.com
State of emergency declared in six West Virginia counties affected by storms
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties after they were hammered by severe storms this week. The six counties were pounded by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains and high winds, causing...
wchstv.com
SNAP Stretch program leaders seek state funding for long-term sustainability
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A program that can double or even triple a family's food budget in West Virginia is running low on funding. Throughout the pandemic, the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition has used federal COVID relief dollars and local funding to keep the SNAP Stretch program going.
‘Countless water rescues’ in southeast Kentucky
Some Kentucky towns are cut off by floodwaters.
Comments / 0