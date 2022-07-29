Man fatally stabbed in north Minneapolis Thursday night

Minneapolis police are investigating the 51st death reported as a homicide in the city this year after a victim was fatally stabbed Thursday night.

The stabbing was reported at 9:30 p.m., with MPD issuing a statement saying officers from the 4th Precinct "responded to frantic 911 calls begging officers to come quickly because someone was dying."

Police arrived at the scene on the 2200 block of N. 4th St. where they found a man in his 30s who had been stabbed. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, but he did not survive.

It is unclear how the man was stabbed and no arrests have been made.

The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.