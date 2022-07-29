ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

State Debate: Milwaukee's chance to shine, fake electors, Ramthun's candidacy draw comments

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Wisconsin GOP candidates for governor field voters' questions in town hall

The three Wisconsin Republicans vying for the party’s gubernatorial nomination fielded questions from voters in Milwaukee on Monday, covering ground that stretched from gun rights to abortion access, student loan debt to property taxes, and the 2020 election to the 2024 election. The televised WISN-TV town hall was the...
Mike Pence, Scott Walker will campaign with Rebecca Kleefisch in Wisconsin

Former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign Wednesday in Wisconsin with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as she seeks the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Kleefisch’s campaign announced Tuesday afternoon that Pence and former Gov. Scott Walker — both of whom have endorsed her in the GOP primary — will join her for an event in Pewaukee. Walker and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany will join her for events in Wausau and Rhinelander.
State Debate: Democracy Campaign names Uihleins influence peddlers of the month

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign names Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein as August's influence peddlers of the month. The campaign finance watchdog notes that the Uihlein's have contributed $38 million to conservative candidates in the past 18 months, including contributions to some of the most ultra right-wing politicians. Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing...
Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes

(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses

Every year, Wisconsin is forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars rebuilding and repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed due to extreme weather conditions. This is growing worse because of climate change and unfortunately, these impacts are felt first and worst by communities of color, tribal nations and low-income communities. On Earth Day, Gov. Tony […] The post Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Opinion | Why Andrew Yang backed Steven Olikara, and why it mattered

After the withdrawals of Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry from the Democratic primary contest, Steven Olikara says he is now the most serious remaining challenger to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination. No one seriously...
FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
Mandela Barnes secures Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsement

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor

South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
Wisconsin Department of Justice Investigating Voter Fraud Activist

(Terry Bell, WRN) There is now a state-level investigation into claims of voter fraud in Racine County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s opened its case into the claim of a Racine-area man who says he applied online for absentee ballots using other people’s names. Harry Wait says he did it to prove his point about how easy it would be to commit voter fraud.
