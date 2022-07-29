State Debate: Milwaukee's chance to shine, fake electors, Ramthun's candidacy draw comments

captimes.com
Wisconsin GOP candidates for governor field voters' questions in town hall
The three Wisconsin Republicans vying for the party’s gubernatorial nomination fielded questions from voters in Milwaukee on Monday, covering ground that stretched from gun rights to abortion access, student loan debt to property taxes, and the 2020 election to the 2024 election. The televised WISN-TV town hall was the...
Mike Pence, Scott Walker will campaign with Rebecca Kleefisch in Wisconsin
Former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign Wednesday in Wisconsin with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as she seeks the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Kleefisch’s campaign announced Tuesday afternoon that Pence and former Gov. Scott Walker — both of whom have endorsed her in the GOP primary — will join her for an event in Pewaukee. Walker and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany will join her for events in Wausau and Rhinelander.
State Debate: Democracy Campaign names Uihleins influence peddlers of the month
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign names Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein as August's influence peddlers of the month. The campaign finance watchdog notes that the Uihlein's have contributed $38 million to conservative candidates in the past 18 months, including contributions to some of the most ultra right-wing politicians. Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing...
Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes
(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses
Every year, Wisconsin is forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars rebuilding and repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed due to extreme weather conditions. This is growing worse because of climate change and unfortunately, these impacts are felt first and worst by communities of color, tribal nations and low-income communities. On Earth Day, Gov. Tony […] The post Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
State Debate: Time to build that Kenosha casino, the Racine Journal Times insists
It's time for the Kenosha casino to be built, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper says that whoever is elected governor this November needs to put his or her approval on the project which has already been vetoed twice by previous governors. This week we found the absentee ballot...
Opinion | Why Andrew Yang backed Steven Olikara, and why it mattered
After the withdrawals of Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry from the Democratic primary contest, Steven Olikara says he is now the most serious remaining challenger to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination. No one seriously...
FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
Capitol Notes: Who's left in the primary races for U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor, and why it matters
Three candidates dropped out last week in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, paving the way for frontrunner, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, to face off against incumbent Republican Ron Johnson. In the meantime, there have been some high-profile endorsements in the neck-and-neck Republican primary for Wisconsin Governor. In...
Wisconsin Senate and Governor Races Shaping Up Differently After Democratic Candidates Drop Out
The senate race in Wisconsin became clearer this past week. Ahead of the August 9th primary, 3 of the four leading Democratic candidates dropped out of the race, leaving Mandela Barnes as the candidate likely to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November.
GOP Business Leaders Say Tim Michels Has ‘History of Supporting Questionable Economic Policies With His Company’
The GOP business leaders wrote, “Tim Michels has a detailed history of supporting questionable economic policies with his company.”. Several top Republican donors and business leaders, including retired Bradley Foundation President Mike Grebe and major GOP donor/businessman Fred Young, are challenging the national Club for Growth for its deceptive ad against Rebecca Kleefisch, saying that Tim Michels lacks Kleefisch’s “unwavering conviction” to conservative principles.
Letter | Dem dropouts open door to election challenges
Dear Editor: What was the point of having so many candidates in the race for the U.S. Senate in the Democratic primary?. Although I am a Mandela Barnes supporter, I felt Sarah Godlewski could have won on abortion issues alone, since many people were still undecided about their vote choice before the U.S. Senate Democratic primary in Wisconsin on Aug. 9.
Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
Mandela Barnes secures Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsement
MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor
South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
Man Commits Voter Fraud Trying to Prove Wisconsin's Election System is Vulnerable
(AP) Harry Wait was so determined to show Wisconsin’s election system is vulnerable to fraud that he logged onto the state website, requested an absentee ballot in the state Assembly speaker’s name and had it delivered to himself. Then he ran to a sheriff to tell him that...
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
Wisconsin Department of Justice Investigating Voter Fraud Activist
(Terry Bell, WRN) There is now a state-level investigation into claims of voter fraud in Racine County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s opened its case into the claim of a Racine-area man who says he applied online for absentee ballots using other people’s names. Harry Wait says he did it to prove his point about how easy it would be to commit voter fraud.
'Voting should be a celebration': Get Out the Vote cookout aims to inspire and educate voters on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin's primary is just 10 days away, and gaining national attention for contentious races on the ballot. National and local voting rights organizations gathered on Milwaukee's north side Sunday, July 31, hoping to educate and inspire voters in the community to take part in their civic duty on Aug. 9.
Number of spoiled ballots growing after another candidate drops out
For the third time in a week, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate dropped out of the race. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said across the state 1,558 ballots have been spoiled by voters so far.
