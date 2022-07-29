Tomb Raider 2 in doubt as studio loses rights to property

www.thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Bullet Train: can I stream Brad Pitt’s new movie?
Action movie fans rejoice! Why? Well, David Leitch has teamed up with Brad Pitt for a brand new film. It’s called Bullet Train, and it might be Leitch’s most stylish, exciting, and ambitious project to date (which is high praise when you consider he helped to make John Wick).
Bollywood’s remaking Forrest Gump and it looks really good
The huge international success of historical epic action movie RRR has led to a surge in film fans in countries such as the US and UK seeking out Bollywood movies. The irony is that RRR is not a Bollywood movie. Bollywood refers to Hindi-language movies made in Mumbai (formerly known as Bombay, hence the B). RRR is a Telugu-language movie, and is part of the Tollywood industry based in southern India.
Daniel Radcliffe stayed with Harry Potter because he hated school
There are plenty of reasons to stay in a job you don’t like. The most obvious is the looming fear of homelessness, but for others, work offers an escape from things they hate. Take Daniel Radcliffe, for example; he used the Harry Potter movies to keep himself out of school (not that he hated making those films).
Michelle Rodriguez calls Fast and Furious 10 the “French” sequel
The Fast and Furious movies have gone all over the world: from Los Angeles to Tokyo, Japan — but now, according to Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, the franchise has a French touch to it as well. After long-time director Justin Lin stepped down from directing the action...
Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are now streaming on Netflix
Good news Spidey fans, you can now watch all three of Sam Raimi’s beloved Spider-Man movies on the streaming service Netflix as part of your subscription to the platform. The 2000s movies have been available in the UK for a while, but now viewers in the US can enjoy the web-slinging action too.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
Michael Mann says Heat 2 is “coming soon”
After it emerged last month that legendary filmmaker Michael Mann had plans for a sequel to his epic thriller movie Heat, we’ve been waiting with baited breath for updates on when we can expect Heat 2 to arrive. Well, Mann has now teased fans on his social media account by claiming Heat 2 is “coming soon.”
Michael Keaton hasn’t seen his Batman movies, or any of the MCU
Keeping up with the DCEU and MCU isn’t all that easy. There are just so many action movies and TV series! Michael Keaton isn’t even up to date. In fact, he hasn’t even seen his Batman movies, because he simply doesn’t have the time. In an...
Colin Farrell says Matt Reeves is “all over” Penguin HBO Max series
Colin Farrell is currently promoting Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, the movie based on the true story of the Thai football team who were rescued from a flooded cave. While on the red carpet at the premiere, he was inevitably asked about both The Batman 2, and the Penguin HBO Max series which is coming.
Nick Offerman is in Mission: Impossible 8, calls it “incredible”
The Mission: Impossible cast has expanded. One of the action movies in the franchise will feature Nick Offerman, of TV series Parks and Recreation, as an unnamed member of the US military. In an interview about the production, he celebrated the whole process. Speaking to The Wrap’s Light the Fuse...
Why Stranger Things casting directors weren’t sure about Sadie Sink
Much has been made about the aging cast of Stranger Things, with delays in filming meaning that most of the young cast were 18-20 years old when filming season four. However, Sadie Sink was only 14 when she auditioned for the second season of the hugely popular YA sci-fi horror fantasy series. Yet, she was almost considered too old for the role of what has become a fan-favourite character – Max.
John Wick 4 star teases action movie is influenced by 47 Ronin
Hiroyuki Sanada is currently promoting his upcoming action movie Bullet Train, which has an all-star cast playing individual assassins who are all ‘coincidentally’ on the same train, for reasons which unfold over the course of the run-time. Speaking about the footage of John Wick: Chapter 4 shown at...
Prey makes Predator an apex horror movie franchise
In terms of diminishing returns, Predator might outdo the Terminator movies for blasé sequels. Schwarzenegger fronted two stone-cold classic action movies as the T-800, whereas his encounter with Predator’s extra-terrestrial warrior in the rainforests of Central America is the only instalment of that franchise that’s remained essential – until now.
How the T-1000 became a blessing for Terminator actor Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick has commented on how grateful he is for his role as T-1000 in the Terminator movies, and for the opportunities the iconic character has afforded him throughout his career. In an exclusive interview with The Digital Fix, the actor described his role in the ‘90s movie as a blessing, not simply for turning him into one of cinema’s all-time greatest villains but also for allowing him the luxury of playing against type in his later work.
Brad Pitt calls one of his movies “the most irresponsible” filmmaking
Brad Pitt has made some of the best movies ever made, and a couple of stinkers. There’s one thriller movie in particular that haunts him, The Devil’s Own from 1996. As he once put it, what started as a wonderful screenplay devolved into something he considered “irresponsible” – ooft.
James Gunn responds to rumours Harry Styles is in GotG Vol 3
Rumours are swirling among MCU fans that musician and actor Harry Styles will reprise his role as the MCU character Eros in the upcoming science fiction movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Now, James Gunn, the director of the MCU movie, has addressed the speculation, and it sounds like it’s nothing more than wishful thinking.
Harry Potter Universal tour has a secret Voldemort reference
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is so huge that there’s always the chance that fans might miss something, be it little blink and you miss them Easter eggs in the fantasy movies, or callbacks to the original book series in the big screen adaptations. Well, eagle eyed fans who head on the Harry Potter tour have spotted a secret reference to Lord Voldemort that many may have missed before.
Exorcist star went to extreme lengths to create Pazuzu’s demonic voice
Linda Blair has always been (rightly) lauded for her performance as a sweet 13 year old girl possessed by the devil in The Exorcist. But when it came to creating the demon’s guttural sounds – including blasphemous expletives – the voice emitting from the angelic-faced Blair wasn’t actually her own. It was radio actress Mercedes McCambridge.
Waterworld TV series is in “very early” stages, says Dan Trachtenberg
There’s a Waterworld TV series on the way. Yes, a full sci-fi series based on the Kevin Costner flop where the planet is completely submerged and what remains of mankind fight over scraps. Dan Trachtenberg, director of the new Predator movie Prey, is attached, and we asked him about it. Unfortunately, there’s not much to report.
