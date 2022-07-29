Tomb Raider 2 in doubt as studio loses rights to property

Robert Patrick has commented on how grateful he is for his role as T-1000 in the Terminator movies, and for the opportunities the iconic character has afforded him throughout his career. In an exclusive interview with The Digital Fix, the actor described his role in the ‘90s movie as a blessing, not simply for turning him into one of cinema’s all-time greatest villains but also for allowing him the luxury of playing against type in his later work.

