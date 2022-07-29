Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered strong storms likely Friday

www.fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Less rain and more sun to start the week
TODAY: Monday will start out with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will begin to clear in the late morning and afternoon. This will allow temperatures to rise into the low and mid 90s. There is a 20% chance for a shower across Arkansas. Southwest wind 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Skies will completely...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More rain likely Sunday
TONIGHT: Shower and thunderstorm chances will slowly taper off overnight. Temperatures will cool off into the mid to lower 70s overnight. TOMORROW: More rain chances return on Sunday. There will be dry time, but showers and storms will linger on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will stay on the milder side with highs in the mid-80s.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More much-needed rain into the weekend
FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and storms continue into the afternoon, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. Damaging wind will be the main risk. Flash flooding is also possible. Highs reach the mid and upper 80s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms slack off some into the...
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
Rain, cooler temperatures coming to much of Arkansas
Most of Arkansas can expect a much-needed break from the extreme heat for the next few days. Following weeks of triple-digit high temperatures, conditions are expected to cool off with highs in the mid-80s in central Arkansas this weekend. Meteorologist Colby Pope with the National Weather Service says rain is...
Storms bring strong winds, damage to north central Kansas
Damage is reported in north central Kansas after strong thunderstorms brought high winds to the area early Thursday. The winds brought down trees and power lines in Minneapolis, in Ottawa County, with damage reported to homes and outbuildings. Power was knocked out to the community and some streets were impassable because of downed trees. No injuries were reported.
Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Northeast Oklahoma
Severe storms rolled through on the eastern side of the Tulsa Metro with hail, wind, heavy rain and lightning. Storms were moving east with more cells developing back to the west.
Northeast Arkansas farmer thankful for rain
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers across Northeast Arkansas are rejoicing after the area received up to two and a half inches of rain throughout Thursday. While the rain isn’t enough to end the severe drought, it is a welcomed sight for Greg Gill. Gill farms peanuts, rice, corn,...
Water usage at record-high in Arkansas
LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
USDA: 12 Arkansas counties impacted as disaster areas due to drought
Twelve counties eligible for aid due to drought disaster.
Tracking severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky
Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency for Floyd, Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Letcher, and Pike Counties following flash flooding overnight into Thursday.
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
August is Catfish Month in Arkansas
The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17% from the previous year. The month of August has been proclaimed as...
There is an Abandoned Town at the Bottom of a Lake in Central Texas
Texas has a plethora of ghost towns that are ripe for exploring. Just remember to do your research before you do. Some of those places could have actually been bought and become private property. If you're not careful, you could be charged with trespassing. Having said that, there is an abandoned town where the access to it is not that easy. Why? Because its at the bottom of a lake.
Longest Standing Highway Commissioner in Arkansas dies
Springdale native, Bobby Hopper, died Friday night at age 89.
Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
More restaurants, a zoo, set to open in Northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as More restaurants, and a zoo, set to open in Northwest Arkansas is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is...
