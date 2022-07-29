Centralia High School Board receives summer improvement update, talks long range plans, and start of school registration

The grandstand event Monday night was the Illinois Tractor Puller Association’s pull. Mike Vandeveer of Alma driving the Russler took first place in the Light Modified division. Cauy Blomberg of Kinmundy was second. In the Limited Pro Stock 8,500 pound class Wayne Tedder of Tamaroa was first and Jason Zumbahlen of Wheeler second. In the Pro Stock Division, Rodney Schnitker of Hoyleton was first and Adam Kozuszek of Scheller second. In the Limited Pro Stock 9,500 pound class, Jason Barker of Shelbyville was first and Brent Schorfheider of Hoyleton was second.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO