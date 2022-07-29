Centralia High School Board receives summer improvement update, talks long range plans, and start of school registration

southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Fair Talent Show selects Junior and Senior Winner to advance to state
The Marion County Fair Talent Show provided entertainment before the grandstand at the fair Sunday night. 14-year-old Ella Draege who is the reigning State Champion in the Junior Division was the winner of the Senior Division and will return to the state competition to try and become a double winner. She sang a Garth Brooks song later covered by Adele entitle “To Make You Feel My Love” because it made her mother cry.
Marion County Fair’s Kids Day sets attendance record
Kids Day at the Marion County Fair set a new attendance record on Monday, with 795 kids signing in for a bracelet for free lunch and ice cream. The record beat the record set last year when 780 kids registered. Participants got to participate in a number of activities and...
ITPA Tractor Pull Results; Rabbit and Poultry Champions named at Marion County Fair
The grandstand event Monday night was the Illinois Tractor Puller Association’s pull. Mike Vandeveer of Alma driving the Russler took first place in the Light Modified division. Cauy Blomberg of Kinmundy was second. In the Limited Pro Stock 8,500 pound class Wayne Tedder of Tamaroa was first and Jason Zumbahlen of Wheeler second. In the Pro Stock Division, Rodney Schnitker of Hoyleton was first and Adam Kozuszek of Scheller second. In the Limited Pro Stock 9,500 pound class, Jason Barker of Shelbyville was first and Brent Schorfheider of Hoyleton was second.
Marion County 4H selects Super and Junior Showmanship Award Winners
The Marion County 4H large animal shows culminated on Sunday with the Super and Junior Showmanship Awards. The winner of the Super Showmanship Award was Maddox Robb who competed in the competition for the second time and is a seven-year 4H member. “I always show cows so I was pretty...
City of Salem issues boil order for portion of south side of town
The City of Salem has issued a boil order in effect until further notice for the 400 block of West Sanger, 700 block of West Lester, and 705 South Maple.
Delaney Kell crowned 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen
The 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen is Delaney Kell of Salem. “It means a lot. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl so to say I did it is huge.”. The 19-year-old grew up at the fair attending each year since she was a baby.
YMCA/City of Salem Men’s Softball Scores From 8/1/22
Eliminators beat Prestige Worldwide by forfeit 7-0.
City of Salem oil and chipping streets now delayed until further notice
The City of Salem has postponed until further notice the oil and chipping of the following streets due to weather conditions. Watch for further updates. South Washington from Route 37 to Fairground Road;. West Blair from College to the dead end;. Westgate from Blair to Mitchell;. Airport Road from Boone...
City of Salem oil and chipping streets on Tuesday
The City of Salem will be oil and chipping the following streets on Tuesday, weather permitting. Residents are asked to have all vehicles removed from the streets by seven Tuesday morning. East Kell from Marion to the Landfill;. East Kell from Route 37 to Country Club Estates;. South Washington from...
Salem City Council clears way for giveaway of surplus bicycles
The Salem City Council has passed an ordinance allowing the police department to begin the process of surplussing about 40 unclaimed bicycles. Chief Sean Reynolds says the first step will be to select a date for the giveaway in the fall which will also give those missing a bicycle one last chance to see if the police department has recovered it.
Aviston & Moline Get Set To Open Legion Great Lakes Regional Wednesday
The pairings are out for the American Legion Baseball Great Lakes Regional Tournament held at Gerace Park Stadium on the campus of Northwoods University. The Aviston Express and Moline will represent Illinois after advancing this past weekend. The state runner up Moline will open up tournament play tomorrow morning at 9:30 against the Wisconsin State Champion Eau Claire.
Clinton County League Championship Series Set….Boles leads Germantown Against Bartelso
The Clinton County League Championship Series is set as Bartelso will take on Germantown after semifinals were played this weekend. Bartelso advanced with a 10-0 win over Trenton. Tony Schaeffer was the complete game winner. Jason Cobb hit a 2 run homer and a walk-off hit by pitch in the 8th.
2022 08/11 – Sandra Eldridge
Sandra Eldridge, 69, of Centralia, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Il. Sandra was born June 22, 1953, in Belleville, the daughter of Everett and Beulah (Brown) Mixon. Sandra married William “Bill” Eldridge in 2001 in Cahokia, Illinois and he preceded her in death in 2015.
2022 08/02 – Denzil Leroy ‘Dub’ Decker
Denzil Leroy “Dub” Decker passed away on July 27 at home surrounded by loved ones. Denzil LeRoy “Dub” Decker came into this world in Alma Illinois; born to Earl and Mildred Decker on September 6th, 1940. Dub was the 6th of 12 children: Earl Jr., Phyllis Jean, Darrell, Delores, Ronald, Leroy, Maurice, Lester, Richard, Robert, Larry, and Randy.
New Baseball Team Coming To Rent One Park; You Name The Team
WILLIAMSON COUNTY – The City of Marion and Rent One Park will once again be home to a new baseball team at the beginning of next year’s season. During the opening ceremonies of Friday night’s Colt World Series at Rent One Park, General Manager Dave Kost made the announcement.
2022 08/05 – Vivian Irene Boozer
Vivian Irene Boozer, age 90, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 3:33 A.M. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Centralia Manor in Centralia, Illinois, with her daughter by her side. She was born on February 17, 1932, in Edgewood, Illinois, the daughter of John Riley and Anna Ellen (Ort) Wilson. She married Lee W. Boozer on February 25, 1951, in Edgewood, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 1996.
Salem 11u Survive & Advance, Play Tuesday At 5:45
The Salem 11u Wildcats survived their elimination game at the State Tournament in Champaign by routing Ridge Beverly 15-0 in three innings. Zane Applegate finished 2-3 with 4 RBI as he tripled and scored a pair. Tripp Garden, Kai Graham, Rhett Starnes and Colton Tockstein each doubled with Owen Tennyson adding 2 doubles.
Police Beat for Sunday, July 31st, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 47-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine. Michael Lafour of Jones Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 49-year-old Ricky Leek of East 3rd in Centralia on an outstanding felony warrant on pending charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Bond is set at $20,000.
