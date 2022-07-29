Leafly Launches New Data-Sharing Program To Advance Cannabis Research

www.benzinga.com
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
How This Carmaker Hurt Millions' of People's Credit Reports
Hyundai reported inaccurate information to U.S. credit reporting bureaus, harming millions of consumer credit reports.
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
MedicalXpress
Food stamp work requirements increase mental health care use
Being exposed to work requirements in order to receive nutrition benefits from the U.S. government significantly increased use of mental health care resources for depression and anxiety, a new Northwestern University study has found. The policy's negative effects occurred much sooner for women than men. This is the first study...
EXCLUSIVE: Pelorus Equity Group Closes $15.8M Debt Financing With California-Focused Cannabis Co. TransCanna
Pelorus Equity Group, a company that provides real estate loans for cannabis, has closed its S$15.8 million debt financing agreement with TransCanna Holdings Inc. TCAN TH , a California-based cannabis company. The loan proceeds will be used to refinance and develop TransCanna’s California facility, as well as for construction costs, and the payment of interest on existing debt.
Green Energy Supplier with Big Name Partners Including Marine Electric for Projects in Solar and Advanced Battery Tech: Sun Pacific Holding Company (Stock Symbol: SNPW)
Working with US Military Contractor Marine Electric Systems to Handle Battery Service and Repair for FoxESS and New Technology Development. Agreement with PT. IDN SOLAR TECH to Help Build US Solar Panel Facility to Make up to 1GW of Panels per year, Leading Annual Revenues to $450 Million. Distributorship from...
Spume Facilitates the Non-Fungible Tokenization of Physical and Digital Assets
Spume is a community-governed holder-owned NFT marketplace. Recently, it developed the features that facilitate the non-fungible tokenization of physical and digital assets. Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Spume is a community-managed, owner-managed NFT marketplace. The latest expansion facilitates the non-fungible tokenization of physical and digital assets and discourages brokers, banks and other centralized authorities from unfairly taxing individuals' transactions and property.
Robinhood Markets Clocks 44% Decline In Q2 Revenues, 1.9M Decline In Monthly Active Users
EPS was $(0.34), beating the consensus of $(0.37). Total operating expenses increased 22% Y/Y to $610 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(80) million, compared to an income of $90 million in 2Q21. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts were 22.9 million, an increase of 100 thousand sequentially. Monthly Active Users decreased 1.9...
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In LMP To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ("LMP" or the "Company") LMPX and reminds investors of the July 26, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
Inspire Medical Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $38.43 million from...
Gilead Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Gilead Sciences GILD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gilead Sciences beat estimated earnings by 3.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.53. Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same...
Why GeoVax Labs Stock Is Soaring Today
GeoVax Labs Inc GOVX shares are trading higher Monday after New York City on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, which has lifted monkeypox-related stocks. Over the weekend, New York City officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency due to the spread of the virus in the area. The public health emergency designation allows officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and implement measures to help slow down the spread of the virus.
Are We Close To The End Of The Crypto Winter? FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Thinks It Could Be
The value of cryptocurrencies has fallen by $2 trillion since the height of a massive bull run in 2021, resulting in what the crypto industry calls a "crypto winter," or a period of a prolonged bear market. The largest digital currency in the world, Bitcoin BTC/USD, is down 65% from...
Recap Of Tuesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
Avalo Therapeutics AVTX has dosed the first patient in the pivotal LADDER trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AVTX-803 in Subjects with Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD II) ER). Avalo shares traded in a range of $3.5 to $3.91 on a day volume of 33.54 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $3.5. The company shares are currently trading at $3.67, up 4.86 percent in the after-hours trading session.
