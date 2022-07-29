ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Missing man reported in the Coopers Rock area

By mikenolting
wajr.com
 4 days ago
wajr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Lewis County Deputies searching for home confinement escapee

LINN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say cut off his ankle monitor to escape home confinement. In a press release Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Danny Joe Helmick, 44, left his Ellis Road residence in Linn, and deputies are asking anyone with information on his […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

MCSO suspends search for missing Morgantown man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. Magruder, 39, was reported missing on July 27. Officials said search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder. Sheriff...
wajr.com

Suspected intoxicated bike rider charged in accident

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department have charged a bicyclist after police say he caused an accident Friday night on Beechnut Drive. At 9 p.m. police began an investigation into a car-bicycle accident and observed both with damage. Police learned the unidentified bike rider was in the middle of the street with no safety equipment for riding at night. The driver told police he did not see the rider until it was too late to avoid a collision.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Crime & Safety
Morgantown, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Man, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 arrested after high speed pursuit

On July 30, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department observed a vehicle bearing a Pennsylvania registration on W.Va. Rt. 50 which failed to maintain its lane and/or signal lane changes, according to a criminal complaint.
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed

DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Three arrested, drugs and guns confiscated in Harrison County pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A partially obstructed license plate resulted in a high speed pursuit, discovery of drugs, cash, a weapon and three arrests. Reports indicate police attempted to stop a car driven by Doryian Williams, 22, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Route 50 for the plate violation when he sped up and got onto I-79 northbound traveling at speeds of over 100-miles per hour.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coopers Rock
WTRF- 7News

Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Recorddelta

French Creek man arrested following domestic incident

BUCKHANNON — A French Creek man was arrested on Tuesday, July 26, following a domestic incident that occurred on Marion Street in Buckhannon earlier that month. According to court documentation, Buckhannon Police Sergeant Marshall O’Connor responded to the above location after a victim reported a male subject allegedly and unlawfully entered her residence before committing acts identified as domestic violence. Sgt. O’Connor arrived at a residence to speak to the alleged victim.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Morgantown man. The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office says 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder was reported missing. Magruder was last seen in the Morgantown area Wednesday morning and is believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities...
CBS Pittsburgh

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties

DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Multiple arrest warrants out for local man accused of shoplifting spree

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple warrants are out for the arrest of a local man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores around the area. Police say they’re looking for John Gehlert. He has a new warrant from the University of Pittsburgh Police for theft in addition to felony warrants in Bellevue and Frazer Township.
Metro News

Suspected tornado does damage in Northern Panhandle

DALLAS, W.Va. — Authorities in the Northern Panhandle said what appeared to be a tornado touched down Monday evening in the small Marshall County community of Dallas. Photos and various video showed what looked like a funnel cloud moving through the area in northeast Marshall County near the Pennsylvania state line. The funnel cloud produced high winds, rain and hail.
DALLAS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy