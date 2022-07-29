Yankees changing Aaron Judge’s position once again after Benintendi acquisition

empiresportsmedia.com
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Red Sox: JD Martinez’s comments amid trade rumors are heartbreaking
Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez knows there’s a good chance he’s traded by Tuesday’s deadline, and it all hit home on Saturday night. Martinez has dealt with immense pressure since David Ortiz retired, essentially being the Boston power threat to replace Big Papi. In Beantown, clutch hits can often go unrecognized, even if they lead to World Series glory.
RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed
Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure
New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites
The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees
When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have made a trade.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas
The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amid trade speculation, Pablo Lopez struggles in Marlins’ latest loss to the Mets
If Pablo Lopez made his final start in a Miami Marlins uniform Sunday afternoon, it was certainly one to forget.
