Rail workers to rally in Galesburg for fair contract

$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
hoiabc.com
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
KCCI.com
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
Central Illinois Proud
Tanners Orchard is now open and celebrating a milestone
SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) — “Today (Monday) I’m after the jelly. We got to take jelly back and the apple cider doughnuts,” said Tanners Orchard customer Jan McCleery. She is on a mission to grab one of her favorite things from Tanners Orchard in Speer on the business’ opening day.
There’s Lots Of Fun To Be Had In Illinois And Iowa In Our New FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
1470 WMBD
Princeville home struck by lightning, catches fire
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – No one was hurt after a lightning strike caused a fire Tuesday morning at a Princeville home. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley tells 25 News the fire was contained to the...
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
discovermuscatine.com
MPW prepares to put Transmission Line 106 in service
MUSCATINE, Iowa–The week of Aug. 7, Muscatine Power and Water plans to bring Transmission Line 106 online for the first time. The completion of this long-term project will allow Muscatine Power and Water greater flexibility in selling excess power into the grid while also providing increased reliability should one of their transmission lines elsewhere get knocked out of service by severe weather.
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
Road closure in Galesburg starting July 29
The City of Galesburg has announced that South Street will be closed to through traffic between Academy and Holton beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29th until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5th for demolition work, weather permitting. Anyone who has questions can call the City of Galesburg Public Works Department at 309-345-3623.
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal First Army
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years. Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre...
Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
ourquadcities.com
Police, state patrol, in downtown area Monday night
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene of an incident in downtown Davenport about 7:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport. Police searched a car, which was dented, and spoke with people at the scene. We do not know whether anyone has...
wvik.org
Expert: Caterpillar's vague explanation for Texas HQ move leaves behind confusion, hurt feelings in
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
ourquadcities.com
U.S. 6 closed due to crash
UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4 News. U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions near East 200th Street in Henry County due to a head-on crash. A MedForce helicopter was leaving as Local 4 News arrived.
KBUR
Bottle rocket likely cause of Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- Fire officials have determined that a bottle rocket was what sparked a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 7:56 PM Thursday, July 28th, 2022, the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 535 May Avenue in Burlington. Firefighters arrived at 7:59 PM to find smoke and flames showing on the exterior of a two story home.
KWQC
Local country artist to perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Meyer is a local musician giving PSL a preview of what’s to come on stage at this week’s Mississippi Valley Fair by performing live. Meyer is booked on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the MVF Craft Beer & Wine Tent. On Thursday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 7, she will be playing from 2-5 p.m. at MVF’s The Shed locaton.
