More heavy rains bring road flooding problems Thursday night

12 TO 18 HOURS OF STORM ACTIVITY
(NEWTON/OLNEY) After the National Weather Service and other forecasters changed their weather outlook yesterday afternoon, a powerful storm system began moving into our downstate area counties at around 4:00. With gusty winds from 40 to 60 miles-per-hour, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and various sizes of hail, the storms rolled through the counties of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White with the training effect lasting for nearly nine hours in most locations. Rain totals range from two to eight inches on average with some sites in Richland, Jasper, and other area counties getting from ten to twelve inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued 18 severe thunderstorm warnings from 4:00 yesterday afternoon to around 2:00 early this morning, all followed by at least 10 flood warnings, some of which are still in effect. There were and still are some power outages in the area with some trees uprooted and blown down, along with some wind and flood damage. However, at this point in time, no series injuries have been reported and no tornadic weather was included. The National Weather Service says that after a few more storms this morning and after a hot and humid day on tap tomorrow, we could see more of the same Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to a NOAA weather alert radio for further weather information and developments.
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
The City of Salem has issued a boil order in effect until further notice for the 400 block of West Sanger, 700 block of West Lester, and 705 South Maple.
East St. Louis has just declared a State of Emergency due to today's flooding.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding slams the St. Louis region for the second time in three days. In St. Louis City, the West End neighborhood was one of the hardest hit this week.
The Salem City Council has passed an ordinance allowing the police department to begin the process of surplussing about 40 unclaimed bicycles. Chief Sean Reynolds says the first step will be to select a date for the giveaway in the fall which will also give those missing a bicycle one last chance to see if the police department has recovered it.
The grandstand event Monday night was the Illinois Tractor Puller Association’s pull. Mike Vandeveer of Alma driving the Russler took first place in the Light Modified division. Cauy Blomberg of Kinmundy was second. In the Limited Pro Stock 8,500 pound class Wayne Tedder of Tamaroa was first and Jason Zumbahlen of Wheeler second. In the Pro Stock Division, Rodney Schnitker of Hoyleton was first and Adam Kozuszek of Scheller second. In the Limited Pro Stock 9,500 pound class, Jason Barker of Shelbyville was first and Brent Schorfheider of Hoyleton was second.
ST. LOUIS – 15 children and three adults were rescued from flash flooding at a daycare center Thursday night. The daycare at Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church is on Washington Avenue at Olive Street. St. Louis firefighters helped evacuate the children and adults there. St. Louis fire crews responded to multiple locations for rescues and people […]
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
Vehicles drive along flooded streets in Caseyville on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after a levee breach on Tuesday caused parts of the town to flood. The water is receding slowly. Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com.
Flood waters have receded and our Friday is off to a quiet start. Rain will stay out of Missouri and Illinois on Friday and returns Sunday.
Radars measured by the FOX2 weather team offer insight on just how much rain fell over the last few days. Some areas saw more than a foot of rain this week.
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
St. Louis fire crews are responding to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
