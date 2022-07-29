Why Mobiquity Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher Today

www.benzinga.com
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Earnings Preview: Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands RCKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Rocky Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Rocky Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Check Point Saw Subdued Billings Growth In 2Q; Analysts Remain Cautious As They Expect Tougher 2H
Analysts lauded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd's CHKP Q2 beat, which faced a tough comparison versus Q2 2021 thanks to three large multi-year deals. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow had an Underperform on the stock with a price target of $115. Check Point reported Q2 results above consensus, driven by stronger-than-expected product revenue and continued demand for firewall refresh, he noted.
Analysts Cheer ZoomInfo's Q2 Beat, Maintain Overweight/Buy Rating
Analysts shared their appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI post Q2 beat. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained ZoomInfo with an Outperform and cut the price target from $100 to $80. ZoomInfo reported impressive Q2 results, he noted. ZoomInfo revised the full year 2022 guidance to reflect revenue growth. Moreover,...
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
Robinhood Markets Clocks 44% Decline In Q2 Revenues, 1.9M Decline In Monthly Active Users
EPS was $(0.34), beating the consensus of $(0.37). Total operating expenses increased 22% Y/Y to $610 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(80) million, compared to an income of $90 million in 2Q21. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts were 22.9 million, an increase of 100 thousand sequentially. Monthly Active Users decreased 1.9...
Spume Facilitates the Non-Fungible Tokenization of Physical and Digital Assets
Spume is a community-governed holder-owned NFT marketplace. Recently, it developed the features that facilitate the non-fungible tokenization of physical and digital assets. Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2022) - Spume is a community-managed, owner-managed NFT marketplace. The latest expansion facilitates the non-fungible tokenization of physical and digital assets and discourages brokers, banks and other centralized authorities from unfairly taxing individuals' transactions and property.
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Knowles: Q2 Earnings Insights
Knowles KN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Knowles beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was down $11.80 million from the same period last...
Inspire Medical Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $38.43 million from...
Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Industrial GIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Industrial missed estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $45.90 million from the same...
SoFi Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
SoFi Technologies SOFI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SoFi Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $118.88 million from the same...
Recap: Ingevity Q2 Earnings
Ingevity NGVT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingevity beat estimated earnings by 6.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.62. Revenue was up $61.50 million from the same period last...
Electronic Arts: Q1 Earnings Insights
Electronic Arts EA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Electronic Arts beat estimated earnings by 67.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.28. Revenue was down $37.00 million from the same...
Recap: Clearwater Paper Q2 Earnings
Clearwater Paper CLW reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearwater Paper reported in-line EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $120.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
