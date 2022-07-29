Almost 5,900 new cases and 16 COVID deaths in Utah this week – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk.com
KSLTV
Salt Lake City ends July with-all time record high temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight year, Salt Lake City set a record for the hottest July. This year it was more than one-and-a-half degrees hotter than a year ago. The extreme heat is impacting Utah’s extreme drought too. Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees 18...
kslnewsradio.com
New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping
SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
West Nile Virus found in Utah, officials urge protection against mosquito bites
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is urging Utahns to take protective measures against mosquitoes as they say West Nile virus has been detected in Salt Lake, Davis and Uintah counties.
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
KUTV
Staff shortages lead to TRAX cancelation for the first time ever
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Trips had to be canceled on the TRAX blue line on Monday due to a staffing shortage. Utah Transit Authority said that’s the first time it's ever happened on TRAX. Carl Arky with UTA said typically, workers have been able to switch shifts...
kuer.org
New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah
The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
ksl.com
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
ksl.com
Housing market is 'stabilizing' in this state. Here's what that means
SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in about two years, Utah has actually seen a small dip to its median home price. In June, it dipped to $530,000, down ever so slightly from $535,050 in May. Meanwhile, sales are slowing dramatically. From April to June, single-family homes...
KSLTV
More flooding concerns for southern Utah National Parks
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service sent out another advisory Sunday morning that southern Utah’s National Parks and other recreational areas could see some flooding Sunday. Flooding in the narrow slot canyons popular for hikers and tourists is an especially dangerous situation. Monsoons have been active...
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
Week of wet weather and warmth
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
kmyu.tv
Updated report on Utah's drought conditions turned out better than expected
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The drought appeared dire just several months ago—and while it still is— an updated report on Utah's conditions turned out better than expected. It would have been unexpected a few months ago, according to a report released on Friday by the Utah Department of Natural Resources.
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development
According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
eastidahonews.com
New detective solves 60-year-old mystery, declares deceased Utahn a serial killer
MOUNT PLEASANT, Utah (KSL.com) — On a typical morning in the serene cemetery of rural Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County, a walker or jogger can be found getting in their morning steps by taking laps on the roads that border and cut through the property, which hardly see any motor traffic.
Here are the best hospitals in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Here in Utah, we are fortunate to be surrounded by well-renowned hospitals filled with top healthcare professionals. But which hospitals are the best? Here are the top-ranked hospitals in Utah according to U.S. News & World Report: 1. University of Utah Hospital 2. Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital 3. Intermountain Medical Center […]
Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America
One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
