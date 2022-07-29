ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Almost 5,900 new cases and 16 COVID deaths in Utah this week – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping

SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
kuer.org

New rankings paint a different picture of the ‘best’ colleges in Utah

The best college in Utah is Neumont College of Computer Science. That’s if you’re measuring for what some see as higher education's chief purpose — economic mobility. It's the key indicator in a recent set of college rankings from Third Way, a left-of-center public policy think tank based in Washington D.C. They look at which schools are best at improving students’ economic outlook after graduation.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health#Cache Valley Daily#Utahns
ksl.com

7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

More flooding concerns for southern Utah National Parks

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service sent out another advisory Sunday morning that southern Utah’s National Parks and other recreational areas could see some flooding Sunday. Flooding in the narrow slot canyons popular for hikers and tourists is an especially dangerous situation. Monsoons have been active...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ABC4

Week of wet weather and warmth

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development

According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Here are the best hospitals in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Here in Utah, we are fortunate to be surrounded by well-renowned hospitals filled with top healthcare professionals. But which hospitals are the best? Here are the top-ranked hospitals in Utah according to U.S. News & World Report: 1. University of Utah Hospital 2. Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital 3. Intermountain Medical Center […]
UTAH STATE
105.5 The Fan

Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America

One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy