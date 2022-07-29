Motorcyclist killed in crash in Logan Canyon – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk.com
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
Bountiful man dies in rollover on I-70, leaving behind 5 kids
A Utah father of five children died in a rollover crash on I-70 on Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
kvnutalk
Hyrum man sentenced to jail for abusing 2 month old baby girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 21-year-old Hyrum man will serve four months in jail for critically beating an 8-week-old baby girl a year ago. Nathen A. LeFevre was sentenced after telling the court he was sorry and asking for another chance. LeFevre appeared Monday morning in 1st District Court. He previously...
kvnutalk
Logan street closed after water main break damages roadway – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A section of road in Logan is partially reopen again after it was closed Sunday due to a large water main break left the street damaged. The break occurred in the area of 1400 North and 100 East during the early afternoon hours. Photos and video showed...
Utah woman's family looks for answers after autopsy results returned
Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March, and her body was found weeks later on April 8.
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
kvnutalk
Merlene Yonk Johnson – Cache Valley Daily
May 3, 1937 – July 29, 2022 (age 85) Merlene Yonk Johnson, 85, of Logan, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home. Funeral services are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
KSLTV
Caught on camera: Car careens through Layton yard
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family was pushing for greater safety measures at a neighboring intersection Friday after a car was caught by a doorbell camera careening through the front yard. Mckell Glass said she was home around 5 p.m. Thursday when she heard an awful sound outside her...
kvnutalk
Local public shooting range to host Open House on Aug. 6 – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – August is National Sport Shooting Month. To celebrate that observance, the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 6. Range Manager Steven Bassett says that the open house will offer free entry to the range’s rifle, pistol and archery facilities, plus discounted rounds on its shotgun ranges.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
kvnutalk
Gordon “Garth” Josephson – Cache Valley Daily
April 3, 1937 — July 31, 2022 (age 85) Gordon “Garth” Josephson of Plymouth, Utah, died July 31, 2022, at the age of 85. He and LoReta recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Sheree Josephson of Kaysville, Utah,...
kvnutalk
Knox Ramos Hernandez – Cache Valley Daily
November 24, 2020 — July 27, 2022 (age 1) Our beautiful baby, Knox Ramos Hernandez, returned to his Heavenly Father on July 27, 2022 following a short illness. Knox was born on November 24, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was the third child of Tony and Tiffany Hernandez. When he was born, he weighed under four pounds, but he was a little fighter.
Gephardt Daily
Six fire departments respond to Kaysville blaze
KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from six fire departments responded to a residential blaze in Kaysville Thursday afternoon. The “working structure fire” in the area of 1800 S. 300 E was described as a two-alarm affair, according to a Kaysville Fire post on its Facebook page.
davisjournal.com
Davis County has first West Nile case
KAYSVILLE—Every summer the West Nile virus seems to crop up somewhere in Utah and now it’s in Davis County. Last week, Davis Mosquito Abatement found the first positive case of West Nile in a pool of water in west Kaysville. “We set traps at 30 locations a week,”...
Utah surgeon accused of groping unconscious patient
A doctor was arrested this week for allegedly groping an unconscious patient during a surgery at an Ogden hospital in October of last year.
West Nile Virus found in Utah, officials urge protection against mosquito bites
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is urging Utahns to take protective measures against mosquitoes as they say West Nile virus has been detected in Salt Lake, Davis and Uintah counties.
ABC 4
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
davisjournal.com
More growth coming north of Station Park
FARMINGTON—The west side of Farmington has seen substantial growth with Station Park and the housing surrounding it. A plan to develop the area north of that into a business park has been in the works for about two years. Plans for the new Farmington Station are currently under review by the planning commission and city council.
ksl.com
USU students left scrambling after second year of apartment construction delays
LOGAN — A number of Utah State University students were scrambling to find housing Thursday after an under-construction apartment complex announced it wouldn't be ready in time. Cole Duersch said he just received a notice Wednesday night from the 800 Block apartments. That leaves him a month to find...
kvnutalk
Citizens get to vote for new city logo – Cache Valley Daily
SMITHFIELD — The application process came to an end on July 31st and soon there will be a new logo for Smithfield city. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson said the artistic community really came through. “It went so well, we were...
