Motorcyclist killed in crash in Logan Canyon – Cache Valley Daily

November 24, 2020 — July 27, 2022 (age 1) Our beautiful baby, Knox Ramos Hernandez, returned to his Heavenly Father on July 27, 2022 following a short illness. Knox was born on November 24, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was the third child of Tony and Tiffany Hernandez. When he was born, he weighed under four pounds, but he was a little fighter.

