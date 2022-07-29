ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Logan Canyon – Cache Valley Daily

 4 days ago
ABC4

Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kvnutalk

Merlene Yonk Johnson – Cache Valley Daily

May 3, 1937 – July 29, 2022 (age 85) Merlene Yonk Johnson, 85, of Logan, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home. Funeral services are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Caught on camera: Car careens through Layton yard

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family was pushing for greater safety measures at a neighboring intersection Friday after a car was caught by a doorbell camera careening through the front yard. Mckell Glass said she was home around 5 p.m. Thursday when she heard an awful sound outside her...
LAYTON, UT
kvnutalk

Local public shooting range to host Open House on Aug. 6 – Cache Valley Daily

CACHE COUNTY – August is National Sport Shooting Month. To celebrate that observance, the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 6. Range Manager Steven Bassett says that the open house will offer free entry to the range’s rifle, pistol and archery facilities, plus discounted rounds on its shotgun ranges.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient

OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Gordon “Garth” Josephson – Cache Valley Daily

April 3, 1937 — July 31, 2022 (age 85) Gordon “Garth” Josephson of Plymouth, Utah, died July 31, 2022, at the age of 85. He and LoReta recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Sheree Josephson of Kaysville, Utah,...
PLYMOUTH, UT
kvnutalk

Knox Ramos Hernandez – Cache Valley Daily

November 24, 2020 — July 27, 2022 (age 1) Our beautiful baby, Knox Ramos Hernandez, returned to his Heavenly Father on July 27, 2022 following a short illness. Knox was born on November 24, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was the third child of Tony and Tiffany Hernandez. When he was born, he weighed under four pounds, but he was a little fighter.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Six fire departments respond to Kaysville blaze

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from six fire departments responded to a residential blaze in Kaysville Thursday afternoon. The “working structure fire” in the area of 1800 S. 300 E was described as a two-alarm affair, according to a Kaysville Fire post on its Facebook page.
KAYSVILLE, UT
davisjournal.com

Davis County has first West Nile case

KAYSVILLE—Every summer the West Nile virus seems to crop up somewhere in Utah and now it’s in Davis County. Last week, Davis Mosquito Abatement found the first positive case of West Nile in a pool of water in west Kaysville. “We set traps at 30 locations a week,”...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

More growth coming north of Station Park

FARMINGTON—The west side of Farmington has seen substantial growth with Station Park and the housing surrounding it. A plan to develop the area north of that into a business park has been in the works for about two years. Plans for the new Farmington Station are currently under review by the planning commission and city council.
FARMINGTON, UT
kvnutalk

Citizens get to vote for new city logo – Cache Valley Daily

SMITHFIELD — The application process came to an end on July 31st and soon there will be a new logo for Smithfield city. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson said the artistic community really came through. “It went so well, we were...
SMITHFIELD, UT

