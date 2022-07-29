ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stimulus Update: Fed Rate Hikes Could Slow Inflation and Help Make Up for Absent Stimulus Checks

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeyhO_0gxVMZ4U00
Image source: Getty Images

Relief may be forthcoming -- just not in the form of a stimulus payment.

Key points

  • The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% this week for the second month in a row.
  • It's a move designed to cool inflation -- and give struggling consumers a break.

On July 27, the Federal Reserve made a bold move in an effort to fight soaring inflation -- it implemented a 0.75% hike to its federal funds rate for the second month in a row. Now that rate is what banks charge one another for short-term borrowing. But when that rate rises, banks tend to pass higher costs on to consumers.

In the coming months, that could translate into higher credit card interest rates, personal loan rates, mortgage rates, and auto loan rates. But while that might seem like a negative thing, it could actually, in time, spell relief for consumers who have been battered by inflation. And given that there are no plans to send out federal stimulus checks to help the public cope with inflation, that's important.

How rising interest rates might help cool inflation

Inflation is a byproduct of low supply and high demand. When people want to buy goods but there aren't many goods to go around, the cost of those goods tends to rise.

By raising interest rates, the Fed's intention is to make it more expensive for consumers to borrow money. Once that happens, they're apt to start spending less, leading to a better balance between supply and demand and, ideally, the end of rampant inflation.

Of course, it will likely take time for the Fed's actions to trickle down and impact the actual cost of goods. But still, consumers should take some comfort in the fact that steps are being taken to address the problem of inflation.

One step that isn't being taken, however, is issuing another stimulus round. And while that may seem counterintuitive, the logic there actually makes a lot of sense.

A big reason why inflation has soared so much over the past year is that Americans were given extra money in 2021 in the form of both stimulus checks and the boosted Child Tax Credit. But all of that extra cash came in at a time when supply chains were backlogged. That helped spur the sky-high levels of inflation everyone is dealing with right now. And so pumping stimulus funds into the economy is not a good solution to the problem at hand, even though it might seem like one.

Will rising interest rates cause a recession?

That's the fear. The Fed's goal is to get consumers to curb their spending just enough to bring inflation levels down. But if consumers cut back on spending to a substantial degree, it could result in a serious lack of revenue for businesses across the country. That could lead to widespread layoffs and unfavorable economic conditions for a period of time.

At that point, another stimulus round could come into play, depending on the severity of the situation. But right now, stimulus funds aren't the answer to solving the problem of inflation. If anything, they might worsen it.

Meanwhile, there's a silver lining to the Fed's recent actions, and it's that consumers with money in savings accounts could start earning more interest on that cash. At a time when so many households are being forced to pinch pennies, an extra $5 or $10 a month in interest could really come in handy.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Comments / 51

Sterling Wolf
4d ago

There is no comfort for Low Income Individuals and or Families We need help now a few months or year down the road the Rich don't care they have monies for rainy days and bad times Low Income don't have that cushion.

Reply(20)
23
Jolly Rogers
4d ago

So they are going to not pay "stimulus payments" for the people that really need it and raise interest rates for people who already can't pay it? Really???

Reply(1)
20
Sterling Wolf
4d ago

Biden Ran from the podium after he said we not in ression after his conference lol know we are worst since the great depression but what do the poor Low income people know

Reply
19
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Economic Stimulus#Interest Rates#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#The Federal Reserve#Fed
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

Inflation may hit Social Security recipients twice

Scorching-hot inflation is inflicting financial pain on millions of U.S. households, but the rising price of everyday necessities has squeezed one group in particular: retirees living on a fixed income. Although Social Security recipients receive a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, that is indexed to inflation, the amount of benefits exempted...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Forbes Advisor

Will You Get A New Stimulus Check To Help With Inflation?

More stimulus money could be coming your way if you live in certain states. But the federal government isn’t likely to authorize another round of stimulus checks in the near future. State-issued payments are typically smaller than the ones Congress approved in 2020 and 2021. For those struggling to...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details

In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy