ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Pending Home Sales at Lowest Level Since 2011. Should You Sell Your Income Properties ASAP?

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

The housing market is showing various signs of a cooldown. And that's something income property owners need to be aware of.

In June, signed contracts to purchase existing homes fell 20% on an annual basis, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That represents the slowest sales pace since September of 2011, with the exception of the first two months of the COVID-19 outbreak (which, let's face it, we can't really count since much of the country was on lockdown at that point).

On a monthly basis, pending home sales fell 8.6%, compared to May. That's a far more substantial drop than housing-market experts were anticipating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8XOR_0gxVMYBl00

Image source: Getty Images.

Not surprisingly, a decline in pending home sales has come at a time when mortgage rates are on the rise. In mid-June, the average 30-year mortgage rate crossed the 6% threshold before dropping back down later on in the month. But borrowing rates were significantly higher last month, compared to June of 2021.

Should income property owners be worried?

A big decline in pending home sales doesn't automatically mean that buyer demand is waning drastically. Let's remember that the real estate market has sorely lacked inventory for months on end. When there aren't many homes available to buy, the number of contracts buyers are entering into is apt to drop.

But it's also important that real estate investors with income properties see the big picture -- that higher borrowing rates have the potential to lead to a strong degree of buyer pullback, and that that may already be happening. As such, investors who have been thinking of selling an income property may want to act quickly, before home values start to fall and more buyers are priced out of the market due to rising borrowing rates.

Will home sales continue to decline?

The NAR predicts that total home sales for the year will drop 13%, compared to 2021. However, it also anticipates an uptick in home sales in early 2023.

Ultimately, mortgage rates will play a big role in total home sale numbers. Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve implemented a 0.75% interest-rate hike for the second month in a row. Mortgage rates didn't respond to that change overnight, but in the coming weeks and months, they could rise sharply from their already elevated levels.

Given the potential for much higher borrowing costs and sky-high home prices, it won't be surprising to see more buyers back away from the market this year. Investors who want to sell off income properties shouldn't hesitate to get their listings ready. Waiting could spell the difference between snagging an unbelievable profit, versus one that's just average.

It's also worth noting that home sales are tumbling at a faster rate in some markets than others. In the West, sales dropped almost 31% from June of 2021. Investors in that neck of the woods may want to act especially quickly, before they lose out on the chance to walk away with offers they're happy with.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
Money

The 10 Cities Where the Housing Market Is Cooling the Fastest

After two years of record-breaking growth, the housing market is finally turning around — especially on the West Coast. San Jose, California, is the market that’s cooling off the quickest, according to a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin. All of the top 10 markets in Redfin's list are along the West Coast or in western mountain states, including six entries in California.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Income Property#Mortgage#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy