AI program predicts what ‘last’ selfies on Earth will look like

The future looks bleak.

Horrifying images of what the “last” selfies taken on Earth may look like have been depicted by DALL-E 2, an artificially intelligent image generator .

The haunting images, which look straight out of a Hollywood horror blockbuster, were posted to the “Robot Overloads” TikTok account , which provides “daily disturbing” AI-generated images to nearly 200,000 followers.

The creepy images show disfigured humans with elongated fingers and oversized eyes. One features a man maniacally staring into the camera as a huge explosion goes off over his shoulder. Another shows a frightening skeletal figure framed by a huge plume of smoke.

“OK no more sleeping,” one TikTok user replied.

“That’s exactly how it’s going to be,” another surmised.

One user suggested one of the images actually appeared realistic, while some said the disturbing potential future may be closer than we think – perhaps as early as 2024.

“Average day in Ohio,” one person quipped.

Some said the images appeared to show the aftermath of a nuclear bomb, but the account had entered “selfie of the end of the world” into the AI image generator.

A second post showed more distressing scenes featuring several mutilated figures in a largely abandoned war-torn hellscape. One bloodied person’s eyes even moved in the disturbing creation.

“Moving?!” one commenter noted. “Like it wasn’t scary enough?”

“School will remain open,” another joked.

The DALL-E 2 AI system, created earlier this year, can “create realistic images and art” from a user’s description, according to its website .

“DALL-E 2 has learned the relationship between images and the text used to describe them,” the site explains. “It uses a process called ‘diffusion,’ which starts with a pattern of random dots and gradually alters that pattern towards an image when it recognizes specific aspects of that image.”