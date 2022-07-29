ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shohei Ohtani reacts to trade possibility with Angels listening to offers

By Matthew Neschis
As of Friday morning, Shohei Ohtani is an Angel. That may change, however, in the coming days.

The Post reported that Los Angeles is entertaining possible offers for Ohtani in the leadup to the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline and the two-way superstar is making his feelings known on the matter.

Speaking to media following the Angels’ 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday – which dropped the reeling club to 15 games below .500 – Ohtani entertained the possibility of playing for another franchise come next week.

“Regardless of where I’m playing, I’m going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me,” Ohtani said through translator Ippei Mizuhara. “I’m with the Angels right now, and I’m very thankful for what they’ve done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can focus on.”

Ohtani, who has spent his entire five-year MLB career with the Angels, will become a free agent following the 2023 season. Despite playing alongside one of the greatest players of this generation in Mike Trout, the 28-year-old phenom has never made the playoffs or finished a season above .500.

Shohei Ohtani
Thursday night saw more of the same dominance that Angels fans have come to expect from Ohtani (9-6), as the righty repeatedly navigated out of trouble over six strong innings of two-run ball. The 11 strikeouts he amassed marked his sixth consecutive start with double-digit punchouts, but also his second straight loss in pursuit of a career-best 10th pitching win.

Ohtani’s nine double-digit strikeout outings lead all of the MLB but have mostly been wasted by the Angels, who sit 22 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West following Thursday’s loss.

While an Ohtani-Angels divorce still remains unlikely – largely due to Los Angeles’ astronomical asking price for the superstar – it seems both sides are now considering it a possibility.

