ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady roasts Max Kellerman on sixth anniversary of horrendous ‘cliff’ take

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahcvz_0gxVMVXa00

Some takes age better than others, and as Max Kellerman knows six years later, his bold assessment of Tom Brady didn’t exactly go the route of a fine wine.

Back in 2016, the ESPN personality, 48, declared that Brady was “just about done” on “First Take” as the then-Patriots quarterback was entering his 17th season in the league. Among the niceties, Kellerman proclaimed Brady “is going to fall off a cliff,” and that he would be “a bum in short order.”

Well, the only thing that has changed between now and then is the three Super Bowl rings Brady has added to his collection. And on Thursday, the Buccaneers quarterback — who has his eyes locked on an eighth championship title — kindly reminded the former “First Take” co-host of what he’s been up to after a clip of the moment resurfaced online.

. @maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now 👍 https://t.co/2dsz42RK5M

— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 28, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fykYw_0gxVMVXa00
Tom Brady tweeted at Max Kellerman on Thursday, the sixth anniversary of the ESPN personality’s “cliff” take.
Getty Images

“@maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now,” Brady tweeted at Kellerman on the sixth anniversary of the take, all the while hyping up his Brady Brand swim collection .

Kellerman later responded , “You’ve only won 3 Super Bowls since then. Calm down.”

The current host of “This Just In” initially backtracked on his remarks during the 2020 season, when Brady eventually led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in his first year in Tampa Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386MW3_0gxVMVXa00
Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in February 2021.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416m5C_0gxVMVXa00
Tom Brady is currently gearing up for his 23rd NFL season.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“I was wrong, Tom Brady never fell off a cliff,” Kellerman said at the time.

Brady, who turns 45 in August, is now preparing for his 23rd NFL season following a brief retirement earlier this year. Tampa brass recently added a new weapon to his arsenal in the form of seven-time Pro Bowl receiver, Julio Jones .

The Buccaneers will open the season on the road in Dallas in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the Cowboys on Sept. 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Max Kellerman
Person
Julio Jones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy